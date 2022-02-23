POLICE NEWS: Feb. 23, 2022

Feb. 22—ARREST REPORTS

—David Bartley, 41, 65774 Woodbury Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver's license following a traffic stop on C.R. 17, north of C.R. 32, at 3:59 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—Eric Leatherman, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:25 p.m. Monday to report a crash that occurred outside of his residence near the intersection of Seventh and Washington streets which caused damage to both of his parked vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival and without exchanging information.

—David Gall contacted Elkhart County police at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to report that a vehicle had smashed into a gate at 23427 C.R. 45, Elkhart, sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle then left the scene without reporting the crash.

THEFT REPORTS

—Clark Carpenter, 431 N. Ninth St., Goshen, told Goshen police his garage was burglarized at 1:28 p.m. Monday.

—Emily Kauffman contacted Elkhart County police at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 17 to report that someone stole cash from a property at 25578 Thornberry Court, Elkhart, sometime between noon Feb. 13 and 8 a.m. Feb. 17.

—Marietta Miller contacted Elkhart County police at 11:48 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole her 2014 Nissan Murano while it was parked at 19811 Ind. 120, Bristol, sometime between Feb. 16 and Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Amanda Looker, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered that her vehicle had been damaged while parked at 1310 Cedarbrook Court at 3:51 p.m. Monday.

—Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Sweetbriar Drive at 9:10 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police reported finding a nearby residence that had been struck by gunfire, though none of the occupants reported any injuries.

—Nathan Butler contacted Elkhart County police at 1:55 p.m. Friday to report that someone committed vandalism at a property located at 65736 Ind. 15, Goshen, sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8:40 a.m. Friday.

Story continues

—Melanie Selner contacted Elkhart County police at 3:21 p.m. Sunday to report that someone vandalized her vehicle while it was parked at 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 14.

FOUND PROPERTY REPORTS

—Tim Anderson, 61625 Ind. 19, Elkhart, told Elkhart County police he found a handgun in his yard at 8 a.m. Monday. The handgun was seized by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.