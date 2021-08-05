POLICE NEWS: Fire damages section of plant

Aug. 5—A paint booth was damaged by fire at a plant in Elkhart on Wednesday morning.

Elkhart firefighters responded to the call to Hurricane, 720 C.R. 15, around 7 a.m. At the scene, firefighters were directed to a paint booth that was on fire, according to a news release.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, and was contained to the booth. The release shows the fire didn't spread to other areas of the business.

No injuries were reported.

CHILD PORN INVESTIGATION, CHARGES

A Rome City man is facing numerous felony charges following an investigation into allegations of possession of child pornography and exploitation.

Gary N. Masters II, 37, has been charged with child exploitation, a level 4 felony, child exploitation, a level 5 felony, three counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies, and child solicitation, a level 5 felony, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Masters was already incarcerated at the Noble County Jail on unrelated charges, and will remain held on these latest charges pending an initial appearance in Noble County court.

The charges result from an ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography, according to the release.

ARRESTS

—Cebastian Green, 20, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 19 around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday.

—Carlos Garcia, 32, 2520 Frances Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving as a habitual traffic violator and leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a two-vehicle collision at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 in Dunlap around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Garcia had fled the scene of the crash, but was located later and arrested following an investigation, according to a report.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police receive a report that an employee made a threat at a Lippert Components Inc. plant, 2602 College Ave., around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The employee was located and issued a trespassing warning, according to a police report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Irene Zubia Chavira, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her garage door was damaged at 2313 Edward Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

—Rosaura Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police eggs were thrown and damaged her home, 204 S. Silverwood Lane, around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

—Thurston Powell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person damaged his property and harassed him at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

CRASH

A vehicle driven by Travis Ottbridge, Mishawaka, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Merle Sater, Elkhart, at C.R. 20 and C.R. 1 around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Sater was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for back pain, police said.

Ottbridge was taken to Saint Joseph County Medical Center to also receive treatment. He was also cited by police for following another vehicle too closely, the release shows.

HIT-AND-RUN

Christian Hunt reported to Elkhart County police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at U.S. 20 and C.R. 17 around 3 p.m. Monday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Jamie Hurley, 44, homeless, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Hurley failed to return to custody around midnight Saturday.