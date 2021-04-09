POLICE NEWS: Forest River plant damaged by fire
Apr. 8—Fire, fueled by wind, damaged a Forest River RV plant in Elkhart Wednesday.
Elkhart firefighters responded to the facility, 902 C.R. 1, around 12:45 p.m. and found equipment on fire outside. In a news release, fire personnel said steady wind helped spread the fire to the building. The flames then penetrated an exterior wall and reach a small area inside.
The sprinkler system activated, which helped firefighters bring the fire under control, the release reads. The process took about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
CRASH
A box truck driven by Russell Barker, North Liberty, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Sarah Gerber, Nappanee, as Gerber stopped for traffic on C.R. 38 east of C.R. 17 around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gerber was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for a few injuries, according to police.
Barker did not report any injuries. Police cited him for following another vehicle too closely.
ARRESTS
—Walter Portillo, 37, 1024 Lucerne Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license following a traffic stop. Police had stopped Portillo after responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of 64808 C.R. 19 near Goshen around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.
—Dashawn Parnell, 30, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on an arrest warrant while also facing charges of driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana after police responded to a chain-reaction crash in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Parnell had rear-ended a vehicle, which led to a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple other vehicles. Minor injuries were involved, and all the injured refused medical treatment at the scene, police said in a report.
—Eric Lewis, 40, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Second and Pike streets around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Ray Klassen, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a bullet was found lodged in the roof of his home, 60944 C.R. 19, around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Timothy Doyle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage was found to the Goshen Little League Park dugout, 1902 W. Lincoln Ave., around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Andrew Cline, South Bend, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Maple City Drive around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without leaving contact information.