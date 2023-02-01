POLICE NEWS: Fraud, theft incidents reported

Jan. 31—FRAUD

Cheryl Carlton reported to Goshen city police at 8:50 a.m. Monday that Goshen Family Dentistry, 1625 Sunnyfield Dr., had experienced fraudulent activity on their online accounts.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office received a report that between 7:07a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday someone broke into a Dodge Durango SRT by breaking the sunroof at 14441 U.S. Highway 20.

THEFT

Courtney Pinckley reported to Goshen city police at 12:34 p.m. Monday that someone stole document out of her unlocked vehicle at Caragana Ct. at some point in the last week.

Martin Mccullen, 64, reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at 29057 Old US 33 a subject refused to return a 2012 Ford Rental Truck.

Kamalpreet Kaur reported to Elkhart County deputies that at around 8:28 p.m. Saturday someone stole $150 from the gas station register at 23719 U.S. 33, Elkhart. The individual left in a dark-colored passenger car.

Jose Caballero reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole a stole a winch valued at $700 at 26836 Springbrook Lane sometime between 10 a.m. Saturday 1 a.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Andrew Schmitt reported to Elkhart County deputies that his 2017 Toyota Corolla was hit by a white truck that fled the crash scene at Ind. 19 and C. R. 26 around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Barbra Heeter reported to Elkhart County deputies that an unknown vehicle left the scene of a property damage crash at 20020 C. R. 14 around 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

ARRESTS

—Jesse James Adams, 31, Goshen was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a driving status of habitual traffic violator at 8:01 p.m. Monday after he was stopped by police in the 300 block of E. Madison Street.

—Irslyan Habib, 30, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday after he was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of Pike St. and Indiana Ave. Habib was later found to be under the influence of alcohol and provided a certified breath test resulting in a reading of .106g/210L.

—Derrick Williams, 48, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a property crash and possession of drug paraphernalia at C.R. 28 and C.R. 3 at 1:34 a.m. Jan. 28. During the investigation of the crash the driver later identified as Williams and that he left the scene and showed signs of impairment. Williams certified breath test was .163 BrAC at 2:54 a.m.

—Brandon Gangwer, 36, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 28. Officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of C. R. 45 and Missouri Avenue. Gangwer tested with a Brac of .173.

—Robin Pittman, 54, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after she was involved in a vehicle crash in the area of C.R. 10 west of C.R. 17 at 10:52 p.m. Sunday. During the course of the investigation, Pittman showed signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of a THC vape pen. Robin Pittman refused all test, a search warrant was drafted and later granted. The results of the blood draw results are pending.

—Angel Alejandro Torrealba-Torrealba, 30, was arrested on charges operating while intoxicated and never receiving a license after he was stopped for traffic violations at 1:03 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue. He was found to be intoxicated, failing field sobriety testing and refusing a certified chemical breath test. A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw with pending results.

—Joshua Lopez, 29, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he crashed his vehicle on C. R. 6 east of C. R. 19 at 8:39 p.m. Saturday. Lopez allegedly walked away from the scene without notifying police.