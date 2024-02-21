POLICE NEWS: Goshen crash injures two

Feb. 20—A crash in Goshen sent two people to the hospital Monday evening.

Elkhart County deputies reported that at 6:51 p.m. Monday, Yajaira Jimenez, 17, of Wakarusa, was traveling south on C.R. 11 in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, approaching the C.R. 32 intersection when she failed to stop, colliding with a 2017 Hyundai Sentra driven by Kenneth Lukkarila, 57, of Goshen.

Jimenez's Jeep was pushed off the roadway, striking a tree on the side of the road in the 25000 block of C.R. 32, police reported. She and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to Goshen Hospital via ambulance for complaints of pain in their necks, and Jimenez was issued a written warning for failure to yield at an intersection and disregarding a stop sign.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police received information about graffiti at the overpass near Lincoln Avenue and Cottage Avenue around 10:04 p.m. Friday.

—A 35-year-old Bristol man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:20 and 7:48 a.m. Feb. 16 someone egged his home and vehicle in the 53000 block of Bluebird Ridge in Bristol.

THEFT

—A 73-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 11:03 a.m. Monday that someone took multiple items along with currency without his permission in the 600 block of North Second Street.

—A 30-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 3:11 p.m. Monday that someone stole his trash bin from the 100 block of Roxbury Park.

—A 53-year-old man reported to Goshen police that between 5 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday someone entered her unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of West Madison Street and stole change.

—A 38-year-old Elkhart man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:39 p.m. Sunday that someone entered his open garage door in the 56000 block of Burbank Street and stole multiple items.

—A 34-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:01 a.m. Monday that someone entered her vehicle and stole money in the 23000 block of Spring Creek Trail in Elkhart.

—A 47-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 5:20 a.m. Monday someone entered his work truck in the 64000 block of Cinnamon Square and stole around $1,100 in tools.