POLICE NEWS: Goshen man arrested in child porn investigation

Jul. 29—A Goshen man is facing several child pornography related charges.

Christopher Aitken, 27, was jailed Monday following an investigation by Nappanee police. In the probable cause affidavit, police said Aitken was arrested on ten Level 5 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in November 2020 after social media site Tumblr sent a tip to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, and the case was forwarded to an investigator in Nappanee.

Information from the tip led police to Aitken through his family's account with an internet service provider, according to details in the affidavit. The investigator found Aitken working at a Keystone RV plant in Goshen on July 22, and then interviewed him that day at the Goshen Police Department.

During the discussion, the affidavit shows Aitken admitted he had looked at and saved the child porn images that were provided in the tip from Tumblr.

When police searched his phone and home computer, the investigator counted at least 77 pornographic images on Aitken's phone, as well as more than 350 videos in which a "very high percentage" involved porn, according to the affidavit.

Following Aitken's arrest, the affidavit indicates formal charges are expected to be filed against him in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

SHOOTING AND ARREST

A shooting in Elkhart put one man in the hospital and led to the arrest of a teenage suspect.

Elkhart police found a 19-year-old man injured from gunfire in an alley in the 1300 block of Benham Avenue after responding to a call around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, investigators followed information to a nearby apartment where a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody as the suspect in the shooting, the release shows.

No names were provided in the news release.

CRASHES

—Nicholas Bishop, New Carlisle, was driving a pickup truck when he left the side of C.R. 46, drove into a field, and crashed through two fences before stopping at a woodpile near Ash Road north of Nappanee around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Bishop was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a medical issue, according to police.

—Johnathan Oliver, Shipshewana, allegedly fell asleep and the van he was driving left the side of Ind. 120 before crashing into a ditch near C.R. 29 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Oliver was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said. He was also cited for driving without insurance.

DOMESTIC BATTERY

Goshen police responded to an incident involving allegations a threat was made with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Arbor Court around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police sent the case to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office to review potential charges, according to a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Susan Hutson, Battle Creek, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a window was damaged at her son's home, 415 N. First St., around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

Rachel Hunter, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police her wallet was stolen at the Elkhart County Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

BURGLARY

Charles Morris, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police gold rings, gold pieces and gold coins, valued at approximately $10,000 were stolen during a burglary to his home, 66729 C.R. 11, apparently on May 4.