POLICE NEWS: Goshen man arrested on OWI, drug charges

Mar. 3—ARREST REPORTS

—Blaine Messick, 32, 20358 C.R. 138, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle in the 19000 block of C.R. 8 and flipped it into a tree at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Maris Atkinson, 54, 147 Division St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of burglary after police were dispatched to 58188 Valley View Drive to investigate a report of a house alarm. Atkinson was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—Librado Penilla, Bristol, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 201 N. Cottage Ave. at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without contacting police or exchanging information.

THEFT REPORTS

—Jason Ireland, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a company-owned vehicle at Stamina Metal Products Inc., 2122 Carmen Court.

—Catherine Martineau-Otis contacted Elkhart County police at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday to report that a Grand Design Transcend 297QB travel trailer had been stolen while parked at 11333 C.R. 2, Middlebury, sometime between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2.

—Elkhart County police reported recovering a stolen black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado while at 14441 U.S. 20 at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

FOUND ITEM REPORTS

—A representative of Maple Leaf Commons, 2926 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday to report the discovery of gun parts and ammunition a tenant left abandoned after moving from the building. The items were recovered and a report was completed.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Sharia Walls, Elkhart, told Goshen police she discovered someone had damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 61108 C.R. 17 at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday.