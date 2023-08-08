POLICE NEWS: Goshen man injured in motorcycle crash

Aug. 7—A Goshen biker was hospitalized early Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Mason Township, Michigan.

The Cass County, Michigan, Sheriff's Department reports that they responded to the crash at 4:52 a.m. on Kessington Road near Guyer Street.

At the scene, Steven Methe, 34, of Goshen, was reportedly driving south on Kessington Road and struck a downed tree blocking the roadway. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained.

Police report that Methe was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

HIT-AND RUN

—A 33-year-old man reported being struck by a vehicle near 105 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen, at 5:57 p.m. Sunday. He stated the vehicle that struck him was owned by a 52-year-old woman, and refused medical attention.

—Kristy Dennis reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:31 p.m. Aug. 4 that someone rear-ended her vehicle on U.S. 20 just east of C.R. 35 in Middlebury and fled the scene.

ARRESTS

—Three people were arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:44 p.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop at 1706 Elkhart Road Monday. Amanda Peffley, 41, of Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, identity deception, and outstanding Elkhart city warrants; Donald Adkins, 38, of Elkhart, was also arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, and Elkhart County warrants; and James Smith, 43, of South Bend, was arrested on charges of possession of meth and hypodermic needles, and St. Joeseph County warrants. All three were transported to the Elkhart County Jail.

—Sebastian Guillen, 20, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was stopped for a traffic violation at C.R. 13 and C.R. 45. Guillen was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Nena Crossland, 48, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:35 p.m. Saturday at Harbor Freight Tools, 4430 Elkhart Road, Goshen. Crossland was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police at 4:21 a.m. Monday observed the defacement of the overpass of Waterford Mills Parkway with spray paint.

—Rosita Rodarte reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:31 a.m. Sunday someone came to her house at 24165 C.R. 45, Elkhart, and kicked in the door while in violation of a protective order.

—Morris De Geyter reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. July 15 and noon Friday someone broke a compartment latch and pried off the engineer selector switch on his Sea-Doo by Bombadier Speedster watercraft causing an estimated $1,000 damage, while it was parked on his slip next to his pier at 25784 North Shore Drive, Elkhart.

—Valerie and Abner Brown reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:37 p.m. Sunday that someone they knew threatened to burn their house down at 29545 C.R. 28 and slashed the tires of multiple vehicles in the driveway.

FRAUD

—Bennett Truck Transport, 11872 C.R. 12, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies between 8 a.m. July 24 and 1 p.m. July 25 someone committed fraud.

—TouchTronics, 57315 Nagy Drive, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:16 p.m. June 1 and 5:07 p.m. July 28 someone altered the amount and name on a vendor's check.

THEFT

—Jessica Stewart reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Friday the theft of a motor vehicle after someone took possession of a 2024 Ford E-350 box truck estimated at $66,990 in value and failed to deliver the vehicle to Plymouth, Massachusetts, after parking the vehicle in an undisclosed location in South Bend.

—Garret Franz reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 and 10:38 p.m. Friday someone stole multiple items from his vehicle while it was parked at the New Paris Speedway, 16806 C.R. 46.

—Susan Gallegos reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday someone stole her blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox passenger car from 52076 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart.

BURGLARY

Abagael Robertson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Thursday and 10:54 a.m. Friday, someone entered her residence at 54033 Independence St., through an unlocked front door and stole a brown Michael Kors purse and jewelry.