POLICE NEWS: Goshen residents injured in crash in Elkhart

Jun. 4—Three people were injured in a head-on crash in Elkhart Wednesday.

Allan Cairns, Elkhart, lost control of the car he was driving on a curve, crossed the center line of C.R. 10 and struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by Bobby Butler, Goshen, at Stonebridge Drive around 4:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Butler and a passenger in his truck, Patricia Moles, Goshen, were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.

Cairns was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for serious injuries, the release shows.

The crash is under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Chad Klein, 44, 121 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near 61108 Old C.R. 17 around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

—Quinn Alwell, 43, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of dealing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Kulp Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. Police also arrested Jeremy Smith, 39, South Bend, and jailed him on charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Alwell and Smith were released at the scene with citations to appear in court, police said in a report.

—Lolita Schirr, 59, 402 Crystal Valley Drive, Middlebury, and Jack Heltzel, 45, 114 Krider Drive, Middlebury, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Reynolds Street around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Schirr and Heltzel were both released at the scene with citations to appear in court.

BATTERY

Keith Eby, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police a battery that occurred in the area of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

Jose Castillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a leaf blower was stolen from the back of a trailer that was attached to his work truck while it was parked at his home, 1503 Westmoor Parkway, around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Valorie Clason, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on an apartment sign at 1804 Westplains Drive around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Telissa Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her identity was stolen and was used to open a bank account.