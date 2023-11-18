POLICE NEWS: Goshen shooting leaves one hospitalized

Nov. 17—GOSHEN — A shooting in Ashton Pines hospitalized one person Thursday night.

Goshen police responded to the call at 11:32 p.m. Thursday to 4353 Balsam Fir Lane for a report of sounds of gunfire.

On the scene, officers located evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Balsam Fir Lane and Alpine Lane, including a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Goshen police are urging the public to contact them with any information related to the shooting at 574-533-4151.

Two injured in fight

Two men were injured in a fight at 909 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, Friday afternoon.

Goshen police were called to the property to investigate a battery that had occurred between two men. According to police, during the fight, a 44-year-old Goshen man sustained injuries to his head and a 46-year-old Elkhart man received a puncture wound to his abdomen.

The investigation is still ongoing.

AWOLThe following people are considered absent without leave after reportedly failing to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen:

—Kyle Beatty, 29, of Mishawaka, who was due back at 4 a.m. Nov. 14.

—Eric Bennett, 49, of Elkhart, who was due to return at 4:31 a.m. Nov. 16.

HIT-AND-RUNElkhart County deputies were informed at 4:39 a.m. Thursday that someone crashed into another vehicle at Ind. 13 and C.R. 42 in Millersburg and fled the scene.

RECKLESS DRIVING

A road rage incident was reported to Elkhart County deputies at U.S. 33 and Ind. 19 in Elkhart at 1:39 p.m. Thursday.

BURGLARYElkhart County deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 1:21 p.m. Nov. 14 where a man said someone stole two chainsaws and a Bobcat vehicle from 25768 C.R. 20, Elkhart.

THEFTGoshen police were called to 709 Chicago Ave. for a reported theft at 11:14 a.m. Thursday. A woman reported that her wallet had been stolen by someone she knew.

FRAUDGoshen police received a report from staff at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday of ticket switching.

REMOVAL OF VINGoshen police were called to 906 N. Seventh St. for a motorcycle that had its vehicle identification number removed from the frame at 6:08 p.m. Thursday.