POLICE NEWS: Goshen woman arrested in hit-and-run

Apr. 23—GOSHEN — A hit-and-run crash led to the arrest of a Goshen woman Friday afternoon.

Katerina Rodriguez, 55, Elkhart, told Goshen police she was headed south on U.S. 33 in the 23000 block of U.S. 33. She indicated that she was slowing down for traffic coming to a stop when a yellow 2019 Honda Civic rear-ended her 2019 Chevrolet Trax, according to the police report.

When Rodriguez got out of the car to speak with the driver, she saw the front bumper cover on the ground. Rodriguez, according to the report, advised the other driver that she wanted to file and report and the other driver, a woman, took off. Rodriguez, though, was able to get the license plate number to file a report.

According to Goshen police, the vehicle was registered to Esperanza Quiroz, 21, Goshen. Goshen officer Jacob Lambright went to the address and spoke to Quiroz, who noted that she had brake issues.

Quiroz was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, driving without insurance with a prior conviction, and cited for following too closely and driving while suspended.

OTHER ARRESTS

Darcey, A. Sweet, 56, Bristol, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Friday on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. Sweet was transported to Elkhart County Jail.

THEFT

Staff at Merit Learning Center, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft at 2:51 p.m. Friday. The incident occurred on one of their buses.

AUTO THEFT

Tiffany Smith, 37, reported to Goshen police on April 22 her vehicle was stolen in the 200 block of South 26th Street sometime between March 25 and April 12.

DAMAGED VEHICLE

A Goshen High School student reported to Goshen police that their vehicle was damaged sometime during the week of April 11 in the school parking lot, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen.

