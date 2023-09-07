POLICE NEWS: Goshen woman to face criminal charges in Texas

Sep. 6—ELKHART — A Goshen woman is being extradited to Texas in connection with the death of her son at an El Paso water park in May.

Jessica Weaver, 35, is currently being held at the Elkhart County Jail while she awaits voluntary extradition to El Paso for a felony charge of injury to a child in the death of her three-year-old son, Anthony Leo Malave, who drowned Camp Cohen Water Park May 13, dying at the hospital the next day.

Weaver initially filed a $1 lawsuit against the city of El Paso, Destination El Paso, and ASM Global for the negligence causing Weaver emotional damages. The lawsuit claims that staff were "too concerned with packing the water park with people and ensuring that the live band was playing," as opposed to ensuring safety. The park was understaffed, and those staff were undertrained, the lawsuit alleges, adding that in Feb. 2022, an article identified the park still seeking lifeguards for the new park, at 16 years or older with no experience required.

"Defendant's lack of concern for the safety of their water park guests, especially young children, was already abundantly clear long before Camp Cohen Water Park even opened," the lawsuit said.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks said during a press conference Tuesday morning that throughout many investigations and video evidence during discovery, investigators found that it was Weaver who was not paying attention to her child.

"It's important to understand that the lifeguards who were there are not babysitters," Hicks said.

Hicks added that signs posted at the waterpark indicate that children should be in the care of an adult, but Weaver neglected her duties.

Weaver was arrested Aug. 29 and signed a waiver of hearing not long after for the extradition

DRUG INVESTIGATION

Indiana State Troopers made an arrest following a drug investigation that spanned several weeks on Tuesday.

John Heeter, 50, Leesburg, was arrested by troopers on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felony possession of a handgun, and maintaining a common nuisance.

The department began an investigation into suspected drug dealing after receiving numerous tips alleging at 14 EMS Lane.

Heeter was incarcerated at the Kosciusko County Jail.

ARRESTS

* Joe Lynn III, 23, Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of shoplifting and counterfeiting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Daniel Barber, 39, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting law enforcement at 15420 Ind. 120. Police say his cousin had contacted them to report that he was throwing items around the front yard, and when they arrived, he attempted to flee. Barber was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

MISSING PERSON

Emma Wolhford reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday that Ryan Wolford, 25, had not been seen or heard from since Aug. 18.

HIT-AND-RUN

* Ben Graybill reported to Goshen police at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle had struck a support wire for a utility pole near the alley behind the 1400 block of South 11th St. and left the scene without reporting it.

* Alejandro Ambriz-Rincon reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle crashed into his vehicle while it was parked in from of 30674 Swede Dr., Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Dennis Ruemler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 a.m. Tuesday someone damaged a 2020 Ford Explorer in his driveway at 51350 North Shore Dr., Elkhart, by breaking out the back window.

* Branden King reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday someone keyed his vehicle at 30221 Oriole St., Elkhart.

THEFT

* Valena Swoape reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 and 3 a.m. someone stole her orange 2020 Coleman BT 200 X mini-motorcycle from 25864 Modrell Ave., Elkhart.

* Amber Falcon reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday someone stole a 24-inch Mongoose bike from 15181 Elkhart St., Goshen.

* Timothy Senter reported to Elkhart County deputies Tuesday that someone stole a traffic sign from the intersection of C.R. 31 and C.R. 40 and fled in a black Chevrolet Impala.

* Terrence Edwards reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday that his license plate was stolen from his vehicle at 27393 Lotus Lane, Elkhart.

LOST ITEM

Semiramis Garcia Velazquez reported to Goshen police at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday that her trash can was lost or possibly stolen at 121 W. Wilden Ave.

FRAUD

Sam Bonafede reported to Elkhart County deputies that on July 30 or 31 someone committed fraud, at 22817 Banbury Cross, Elkhart.