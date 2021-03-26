POLICE NEWS: Graffiti spree reported to Goshen police

Mar. 26—Goshen police received reports of three incidents of vandalism. They include:

—An employee of Goshen Community Schools, 613 E. Purl St., told Goshen police he noticed someone had spray-painted graffiti on a band trailer and on the GCS transportation building at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday.

—Jeff Breiler, an employee of Goshen Stamping, 1025 S. 10th St., told Goshen police he noticed someone had vandalized the company building with spray paint at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday.

—Frank Eiermann, 1005 S. 11th St., told Goshen police he noticed someone had spray-painted graffiti on his garage at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday. Eiermann also reported vandalism to his shed at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday.

CRASH REPORTS

—Antonia Castillo, Goshen, told Goshen police that a black sport utility vehicle backed into the vehicle she was a passenger in while it was parked at the Express Mart, 915 E. Kercher Road, at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging any information prior to police arrival.