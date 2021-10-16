POLICE NEWS: Hack costs company more than half-a-million dollars

Oct. 16—An alleged computer hack cost Troyer Foods more than half-a-million dollars recently.

Staff at the Goshen-based business reported to Elkhart County police Thursday company email accounts and those associated with a vendor were hacked. As a result, according to the report, the intrusion funneled money Troyer believed was being paid to the vendor into a different account.

The report showed $604,221 was defrauded from the company before the hack was discovered.

VAN DRIVER ARRESTED

A South Bend man, whose work van plunged into a bio-waste pond, has been jailed while facing an intoxication charge.

Curt Dare, 46, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following the incident at the Wastewater Treatment Plant Thursday.

Police and firefighters found the van Dare was driving — a paint supply company vehicle — half-submerged in the facility's bio-solids lagoon, 1000 W. Wilden Ave., around noon.

Firefighters in hazardous material gear used their boat to rescue Dare from the van. He was then taken to Goshen Hospital to be checked, and he was jailed sometime after that.

TEEN SHOT, INJURED

A teenager was shot and injured in Elkhart Thursday evening.

Police responded to a call and found the 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds while he was lying next to the entrance of a Marathon gas station, 1218 S. Main St., around 5:40 p.m., Elkhart police said in a news release.

The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects have yet been arrested, police said, and the case is under investigation.

CRASH

An SUV driven by Michelle Sexton, Fort Wayne, collided with a pickup truck driven by Clifford Sprague, Ligonier, at U.S. 33 and U.S. 6 around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. Sprague's truck was pushed into a ditch as a result of the crash.

Sprague was injured and taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Sexton was examined by medics at the scene. Police also cited her for disregarding a stop sign, the release shows.

CLOWN SCARE REPORTED

Goshen police received a report that a person in a clown costume jumped in front of a woman's vehicle and then tried to open a door while the woman was driving in the 1500 block of East Lincoln Avenue, between 21st and 22nd streets, shortly before midnight Thursday.

Police searched the area but didn't find anybody dressed as a clown, a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman also said a case number wasn't generated for the incident, and the information came from the record of a call through local dispatchers.

ARRESTS

—Steve Friend, 55, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1100 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

—Elkhart County police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on a charge of possession of marijuana after responding to a call to Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, 67530 U.S. 33, around 10:35 a.m. Thursday. The juvenile was given a citation to appear in Juvenile Court, a report shows.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Middlebury and Olive streets around 2:30 a.m. Friday. At the scene, police learned the vehicle had been involved in a crash, and the driver had left the scene without reporting the incident, according to a report.

—Letrivia Wheeler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 2665 Alpine Fir Lane around 5 p.m. Thursday.

BURGLARY

Heather Tackitt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a burglary to her storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2733 Peddler's Village Road, around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Ashley Schrock, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an incident of theft from a home, 293 Winchester Trail, around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

—Levi Cardwell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a moped was stolen from 2000 W. Wilden Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

—Bonnie Rife, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police, her 1997 Ford Taurus was stolen from her home, 68450 Clinton St., sometime between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

—Jerry Deboard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle key fob was taken from his home, 1106 W. Clinton St., sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

—Karina Wagner, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her 2019 Kia Optima was taken from her home, 18990 Joan Kay Blvd., sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

—Nancy Bontrager reported to Elkhart County police money and her wallet were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 10871 C.R. 10 sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

—Matthew Wools, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a recreational vehicle was stolen from a Forest River RV plant, 2422 Century Drive, on Oct. 7.

—Beatriz Pinheiro Meneghin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday her bicycle was stolen from Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., on Oct. 7.

—Matt Dutton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday his trash can was stolen from his home, 602 Lexington Drive, about three weeks ago.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Paula Knapp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person damaged the front door of her home, 2 Post Road, around 7:35 p.m. Thursday.

FRAUD

Adrianna Wilson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud that occurred via a text around 6:05 a.m. Thursday.