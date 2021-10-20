POLICE NEWS: Head-on crash injures two

Oct. 20—Two people were injured in a head-on crash near Wakarusa Monday.

An SUV driven by Rylee Floyd, South Bend, crossed the center line of C.R. 38 while passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone, and collided head-on with an SUV driven by William Bishop, Osceola, west of C.R. 11 around 2:25 p.m, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Floyd and Bishop were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.

Floyd was also cited for driving left of center and disregarding a traffic control device, the release shows.

CRASH

A motorcycle driven by Quincy Miller, Topeka, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Ricardo Canedo, Wolcottville, as Canedo swerved to the side of the road to avoid striking a vehicle that had stopped in front of him on Ind. 13 near Ind. 120 around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Miller was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for a hand injury, police said.

Canedo did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

—Heather Leach, 23, 22169 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Old U.S. 33 and C.R. 1 around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

—James Cavender, 25, 23893 Wilshire Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license after police said he fled a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and Ind. 120 around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Cavender stopped a short time later and was then taken into custody.

—Carlos Carranza Rodriguez, 22, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police found him behind Aldi, 2036 Lincolnway East, around 9 p.m. Monday.

—Joseph Mendoza, 46, 24165 C.R. 45, Elkhart, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and Dal Mar Way around 3:55 a.m. Monday. A passenger in the vehicle, Amanda Waltz, 34, South Bend, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Story continues

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Kaydin Hewitt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police three vehicles were vandalized near the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Monday.

—Steve Kaufman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was painted on his fence, 411 S. Sixth St., sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.

—Maria Rutland, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police the front window of her home, 51757 E. County Line Road, was broken sometime between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

FRAUD

—Nephtali Segura, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity deception around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

—Timothy Fritz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was scammed out of money around 3:05 p.m. Monday.