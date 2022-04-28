POLICE NEWS: Hit-and-run, fraud, criminal mischief incidents reported

Apr. 27—ARRESTS

—William Davis, 25, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon following a traffic stop in the area of Union and 12th streets, Mishawaka, at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

—Melissa Cross, 44, 908 Highland Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement after officers were dispatched to the Goshen Hospital emergency room to investigate a report of a woman who had checked herself into the ER and claimed to have narcotics in her possession. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Kari Betz, 44, 251 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.

—Luciano Romero, 23, Illinois, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after police observed an ordinance violation in the 1200 block of Berkey Avenue, Goshen, at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.

—Michael Johnson, 60, 12410 S. Aberdeen St., Calumet Park, Illinois, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of 56289 Ponderosa Path, Middlebury, at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Christopher Bella, 48, 58064 Ox Bow Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his residence at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Jerry Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone struck his unattended vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue, Goshen, and then left the scene without providing contact information as required by law.

FRAUD

—Alredo Villalpando, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone has been using his account information to make fraudulent purchases in Elkhart County.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Jennifer Robertson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:52 p.m. Monday to report that a glass storm door was damage at 58577 Tennessee Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 9:30 a.m. April 21 and 3 p.m. Monday.

—A representative of Choice Homes contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:47 a.m. Monday to report that someone spray-painted the inside of a portable toilet located at 20561 Matthew Drive, Milford, sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.

—Amy Stauffer, New Paris, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Monday to report that fraud was committed between 6 p.m. April 20 and 2 p.m. Saturday.

AWOL

—An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday to report that Jennifer Alvizo, 41, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 9:30 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.