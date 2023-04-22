POLICE NEWS: Homeless site in Goshen to be dismantled

Apr. 21—A homeless encampment was located and identified by Goshen officers on a property encompassing Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave.

A person at the site agreed to take down the campsite at 1:52 p.m., and attempts to offer shelter and social services to that person and others at the site were unsuccessful. The people at the scene were instructed as to city of Goshen Park camping ordinances, and the site will be posted with a 48-hour-notice to vacate by Code Enforcement.

Elkhart man robbed

A 50-year-old Elkhart man reported to Goshen police struck in the head by an object while walking in an alley in the 300 block of E. Lincoln. He lost consciousness and when he regained consciousness he saw his watch and necklace were missing. The victim was transported to Goshen General for blunt force injuries to the back of his head.

ARRESTS

* Shadimia Sada Laerica Sanders, 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting at 6:10 p.m. Thursday after officers reported to Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, for a reported theft. Sanders was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Two 16-year-old Goshen juveniles were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct at 12:08 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lincolnway East, Goshen police reported. They were released to their parents to seek medical attention.

THEFTS

—An employee of Shoe Sensation, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:17 p.m. Thursday that a man walked out of the store without paying for shoes.

—Burglars stole more than $13,297 in items from Forest River, 57490 C.R. 3, Elkhart, between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The burglar cut a hole in a chain link fence, walked into a warehouse and stole the items, Elkhart County deputies reported.

BATTERY

—A juvenile at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center is accused of striking a 25-year-old male staff member four to six times in the face at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

Story continues

—A 58-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday that a 15-year-old girl battered her by throwing a water jug at her and punching her several times in the back of the head.

VANDALIZED

—Nicole King reported to Elkhart County deputies on Wednesday that her vehicle was vandalized at a New Paris address between April 14 and 15.

AWOL

The following people are being sought by Elkhart County deputies after their alleged failure to return to custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center:

—Kenneth Allen Livergood, 45, Nappanee, after reportedly failing to return to custody at 11:57 a.m. Monday.

—Brandi Lynn Southern, 32, after reportedly failing to return at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday.

—William Schoettler, 43, after reportedly failing to return at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

—Dillon James Jeffery, 29, Elkhart, after reportedly failing to return at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday.

FOUND WEAPONS

Elkhart County deputies received several reports of weapons and ammunition found recently.

A .22-caliber GSC-1911 handgun was found lying on the east side of the road in the 70000 block of C.R. 1, Nappanee, at 9:57 a.m. Thursday.

A shotgun was found at a business located in the 57000 block of Old C.R. 17 at 11:57 a.m. Thursday.

A backpack with 96 rounds of ammunition inside was found in a creek behind a home in the 51000 block of Winding Water Lane, Elkhart, at 12:08 p.m. Thursday.

Officers took all items into evidence.