POLICE NEWS: House damaged by fire

Sep. 5—Fire damaged a house in Elkhart on Saturday.

Elkhart firefighters responded and found flames on the outside of the house, 2945 Kelsey Ave., around 6:25 p.m., according to a news release from the Elkhart Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control about 25 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is apparently believed to be accidental, according to the release.

ARRESTS

—Issac Toledo-Valenzuela, 24, 56547 Fountain Row, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Pike and Main streets around 11 p.m. Saturday.

—Julio Zamora Carrillo, 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Bashor and Elkhart roads around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

—Jalissa Brown, 31, 1519 10th St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a drug following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Madison Street around 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Brown was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—William Simmons, 49, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 700 block of Middlebury Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

BATTERY

Lemar Evans, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a person near the 1300 block of West Pike Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Evans complained of pain but declined medical treatment at the scene.

TRESPASSING

—Staff at Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network issued a trespassing warning to a person on the property, 502 N. Main St., around 9 a.m. Saturday.

—Goshen police responded to a call about a man harassing staff at 7-Eleven, 1000 S. Main St., around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Police issued the 39-year-old man a trespassing warning.

BURGLARY

Joseph Hille, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a motorcycle and several items were stolen during a burglary to his garage, 503 Oatfield Lane, around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Walter Schmucker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two bicycles were stolen from his home, 1222 Greencroft Drive, around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

—Greta Klaussen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from a home, 1609 S. Eighth St., sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

—Nelida Avila, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle registration was stolen from her car while it was parked at a home, 508 Middlebury St., sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

—Staff at Family Dollar reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 1907 Elkhart Road, around 11:40 a.m. Friday. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, a report shows.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Maly De Santos, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Peddler's Village Event Center sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the area.

—A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while he worked at Dairy Queen, 723 W. Pike St., around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

—Carolina Montero Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at Kercher and Dierdorff roads around 5:50 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Lesly Rosales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an egg was thrown at her car at Monroe Street and Lincolnway East around 4:10 p.m. Saturday.