POLICE NEWS: House fire under investigation

Nov. 8—A house in Goshen was damaged in a weekend fire.

Goshen firefighters responded to the call to 114 S. 29th St. around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Anthony Powell, the department's assistant chief of operations, said water was on the flames by 8:44 a.m., and the fire was brought under control about 30 minutes later.

The house had one tenant, but was unoccupied at the time, Powell said. And no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation. Powell noted the fire is considered unintentional.

CRASH

A vehicle driven by Bruce Daeger, Goshen, left the side of U.S. 12, crashed through a chain link fence and struck a tree near Fir Road in Cass County, Michigan, around 6 a.m. Monday, Cass County police said in a report.

Daeger was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for his injuries in the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Heather Traster, St. Joe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 0365 W. 200 North in LaGrange around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

—Wayne Mullet, 21, 3491 E. County Line Road, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and College Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

—Emily Chupp, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 200 block of Browning Lane around 7:35 p.m. Sunday.

—Chelsea Reason, 29, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and making a false identity statement after police said she fled from police during a traffic stop in the area of 926 Broadmore Estates around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

—Clayton Kniesly, 24, 58130 Andrew Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 18 around 9:55 p.m. Friday.

—Vrajesh Patel, 28, 951 W. Van Buren St., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at East Market and Jackson streets around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

—Michael Pratt, 49, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R. 28 and C.R. 17 around 7:10 p.m. Friday.

—Leyon Gilliam, 29, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 31 and C.R. 146 around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

—Jeff Hollis, 44, 303 Mount Vernon Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 36 around 12:55 a.m. Friday.

DOMESTIC BATTERY

Goshen police responded to a situation in the 200 block of South 26th Street around 8:35 a.m. Sunday. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, a report shows. Police then forwarded a charge of domestic battery against Sierra Gilbert, 24, Goshen, to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle with a tow strap bent the organization's sign at 62226 C.R. 15 near Goshen sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 9:05 a.m. Sunday.

—Itzigery Torres, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the back of her vehicle's window was smashed out while the vehicle was parked at a home, 1013 Eagle Drive, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

Anthony Magyar, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police two snow blowers and a leaf blower were stolen during a burglary to a shed, 22211 Woodside Drive, sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Karelyz Ortiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Indiana Avenue and Walden Lane around 5:55 p.m. Sunday.

THEFT

Chad Atz reported to Elkhart County police Friday a Forest River Salem Cruise Lite trailer was stolen from company property, 11555 Harter Drive, sometime between Sept. 24 and Sept. 29.

FRAUD

Staff at Sugar Grove Church near Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Mason Rice, 22, Nappanee, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.