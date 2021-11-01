POLICE NEWS: House, vehicle damaged by gunshots

Oct. 31—Parts of a neighborhood in Goshen were damaged when gunfire erupted Saturday night.

Goshen police responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 8:40 p.m. At the scene, police found a home and a vehicle were damaged by bullets. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

POSSIBLE GUNSHOTS

Goshen police responded to a report about the possible sounds of gunfire in the 500 block of Van Gilst Drive around 9:55 p.m. Saturday. Police spoke to several people in the area, and nobody reported hearing shots being fired.

ARRESTS

—Marco Arias, 21, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana and marijuana edibles after police investigated a suspicious vehicle behind U.S. 33 Auto Sales, 23383 U.S. 33, around 3:35 a.m. Sunday. Arias was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Juan Rodriguez-Reyes, 23, 2110 Windwick Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft, as well as on a warrant, after police responded to a call to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:55 p.m. Saturday.

—Jackson Ganger, 21, 20045 Weber Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at North Indiana and Chicago avenues around 11:50 a.m. Friday. Police said a "substantial" amount of marijuana was found during the stop.

—Ricky Lieberenz, 50, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8 p.m. Friday.

—Christopher Ohlers, 25, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of Middlebury Street around 2:55 p.m. Friday.

CRASH

An SUV driven by Gary Hopkins, Avilla, ran a stop sign and collided with a car driven by Alice Wilham, Goshen, at C.R. 142 and C.R. 23 around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Wilham and a passenger in her car, Dorothe Bollinger of Goshen, were injured in the crash, and they were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Hopkins did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failure to yield the right-of-way and for not wearing a seat belt, the release shows.

BATTERY

—Doug Slabach, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a person at Crazyman's bar, 1914 Elkhart Road, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Slabach had minor injuries and denied medical assistance, police said in a report.

—A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police he was jumped and beat up by multiple people, apparently at 1105 E. Douglas St. around 10:55 p.m. Friday. The teen didn't know the people, but provided a description of their clothes. The teen was also treated for minor injuries at Goshen Hospital, according to a report by Goshen police.

—Mario Vazquez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person spat on him as he worked at McDonald's, 1706 Elkhart Road, around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Roger Briscoe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his yard, 801 S. Eighth St., around 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

—Jason Weirick, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his moped was stolen from the driveway of his home, 312 S. 10th St., around 3:35 p.m. Saturday.

—Goshen police stopped a person described as suspicious as he walked in the area of U.S. 33 and Dushane Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday. The male, police said, was a suspect in a shoplifting incident. An investigation is underway.

—Carolina Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a wallet and a handgun were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 410 James Place, around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

POSSIBLE THEFT

Alexis Cruz, Brooklyn, New York, reported to Goshen police his Indiana license plate was taken from him when he surrendered his vehicle to staff at First Source Bank in Goshen around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Susan Mast, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vacant house, 321 W. Oakridge Ave., was vandalized around 10:35 a.m. Saturday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Brooke McCumber, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the BP gas station, 2429 Lincolnway East, around 8:35 a.m. Friday.