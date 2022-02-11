POLICE NEWS: Illinois man arrested after chase though Elkhart County

Feb. 11—A pursuit on the Indiana Toll Road of a stolen U-Haul landed an Illinois man in jail after he reportedly refused to stop for Indiana State Troopers.

On Monday ISP Dispatch received a call from the Ohio State Highway Patrol informing them that their troopers had been in pursuit of a stolen U-Haul in the Toledo, Ohio area, according to an ISP news release.

At approximately 9:02 p.m., Trooper Garrett Tharp located the alleged stolen U-Haul as it traveled westbound on the Indiana Toll Road near the 90 mile marker. This is approximately two miles west of the Elkhart Exit.

"The driver of the U-Haul fled westbound with troopers in pursuit and at times turned off the lights on the U-Haul," the release said. "Near the 72 mile marker the U-Haul struck stop sticks, deflating both driver side tires, but did not stop. The U-Haul continued fleeing westbound, striking another set of stop sticks near the 63 mile marker, deflating a passenger side tire."

The driver of the U-Haul continued to flee while driving on three rims and throwing sparks from the vehicle, officers reported. The U-Haul eventually lost a rear rim on the left side but continued to flee with the rear axle dragging on the left side, the report reads.

The U-Haul ultimately could not go on and came to a controlled stop after a nearly 54 mile pursuit near the 36 mile marker in Porter County. The driver, Geramie Evans, 26 of Wheaton, Illinois, was safely taken into custody, police reported.

Evans was released from the hospital Thursday and was transported to the Elkhart County Jail. He was booked into the jail at approximately 2:57 p.m. on charges of theft of a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

ARREST REPORTS

—Jason Phillips, 39, 1329 Goldstein Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon after he reportedly threatened a member of his family with a knife at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Elkhart County police arrested an 11-year-old boy Tuesday on a charge of strangulation after police were informed that the boy had allegedly strangled an 8-year-old boy while the two were waiting for the bus at Jefferson Brethren Church, 58915 Ind. 15, Goshen. The 11-year-old was located by police following the incident and booked into the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center on the felony strangulation charge.

CRASH REPORTS

—A Bristol man and a Michigan man and woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:53 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Jeffrey Petermann, 41, Bristol, was driving his vehicle north on C.R. 7 approaching the Ind. 119 intersection when he reportedly disregarded the posted stop sign at the intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading southwest on Ind. 119. Petermann was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of upper back, abdomen and right ankle pain. The driver of the second vehicle, John Abbott, 59, Grant, Michigan, complained of lower back and wrist pain, while a passenger in his vehicle, Trish Abbott, 53, of the same address, complained of chest, cervical, back and abdomen pain. They were also transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Petermann was cited for disregarding a stop sign and window tint.

—Nicholas Fawley, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked at 708 S. Third St. sometime during the overnight hours. Fawley noted that the driver of the vehicle left the scene without providing any contact information.

THEFT REPORTS

—Javier Espinoza-Silver, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 514 Lincolnway East sometime during the overnight hours.

—Sebastian Allen, 407 S. Seventh St., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered several items of clothing had been stolen from his residence at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday.

—Goshen police were called to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a vehicle that had been parked in the Meijer parking lot for the past 72 hours. Upon arrival, police discovered that the catalytic converter and battery had been stolen from the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

—Chris Neer, Kosciusko County, told Goshen police his wallet was stolen while he was at 1100 Chicago Ave. at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Goshen police were contacted at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday regarding the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Cross Street.

AWOL REPORTS

—A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County police at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday to report that Shannon Easton, 39, Lake Station, had failed to return to custody at the center at 12 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.

—A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County police at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday to report that Amanda Anderson, 41, homeless, had failed to return to custody at the center at 7:59 p.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.