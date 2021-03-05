POLICE NEWS: Juveniles with wooden weapons draw police to Bashor

Mar. 4—Elkhart County police responded to a call to aid Bashor Children's Home staff with a situation. In a report, police said five juveniles wielded homemade, wooden weapons while refusing to listen to staff at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. The juveniles were, "contained without further incident," the report states.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police responded to the sounds of gunfire in the area of Ninth and Reynolds streets around 12:05 a.m. Thursday. Police then found evidence of gunfire in the area, according to a report. No injuries were reported.

ARRESTS

—Kim Whitehead, 65, 304 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at U.S. 20 and Ind. 19 around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. In a news release, police said Whitehead lost control of the pickup truck she was driving on the curve of an exit ramp and crashed into a ditch.

Before she was arrested, police said medics had checked Whitehead for injuries at the scene.

—Michael Parkey, 36, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and false informing after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Jail information lists Parkey's address as 517 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Michael Kyle reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Ind. 4 and C.R. 35 early Thursday morning. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

—Ascension Garcia, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her van was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Lippert Components Inc., 2602 College Ave., sometime between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

FRAUD

Tara Barrick reported to Elkhart County police her credit card was fraudulently used to make purchases at Lowe's Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

STOLEN TRAILER RECOVERED

Goshen police responded to a call that a suspicious trailer was seen parked in front of a home, 127 Crescent St., around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. After police investigated, the trailer was impounded for the owner to pick up, police said in a report.