POLICE NEWS: K9 receives protection

Nov. 29—ELKHART — Elkhart Police Department's K9 Diego will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

"We greatly appreciate this gift, and the protection it affords Diego," said Sgt. Jason Ray, EPD K9 Unit. "K9s are working dogs, but they're also partners that build a bond with their handler. Now we cannot only protect the department's investment in Diego and his training, but also better protect Cpl Voss' partner."

Diego is a two-year old Dutch Shepherd. He has completed his training with his handler, Cpl D. Voss, and is actively employed and certified. He joins the four other K9s currently active at the Elkhart Police Department.

Diego's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Diesel, Bartholomew County, IN, EOW 11-14-20".

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,350 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Donations are tax deductible, and a singe donation of $985 sponsors one vest, valued at $1,800.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.

ARRESTS

Marisa Cabrera, 41, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a person less than 18 years of age and with prior OWIs, and resisting law enforcement, at the intersection of Third Street and West Pike Street after police were called to the area in reference to a motorist in need of assistance. Cabrera was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARY

A Legit Motors employee, 53982 C.R. 9, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9:30 p.m. Sunday someone kicked in a door and stole multiple sets of car keys, two HP laptops, and a dirt bike. The dirt bike was found by deputies near 25943 Forrest Hill Ave., Elkhart.

OFFICERS REPORT

Elkhart County deputies responded to a report at 10:47 p.m. Monday of someone opening an overhead garage door before setting off a home safety security system causing damage to the side of the overhead door at 22098 C.R. 10, Elkhart.

THEFT

A 28-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday that documents were taken from her unlocked vehicle overnight in the 400 block of Brookside Manor.

A Goshen man reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime before Nov. 19 someone took the renewal sticker on his vehicle's license plate, at 22751 Chestnut Lane, Goshen.

FRAUD

* A 54-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Nov. 24 someone gained access to her Verizon account to order seven cell phones.

* A 64-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9 a.m. Nov. 21 fraud was committed at 30111 Wyndtree Boulevard, Elkhart.

* A New Paris man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Oct. 12 and Monday fraud was committed, at 67616 Ind. 15, New Paris.

* An Elkhart woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:37 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 fraud was committed, at 50918 N. Shore Dr., Elkhart.