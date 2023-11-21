POLICE NEWS: Kentucky man reportedly kidnaps woman in Elkhart County

Nov. 20—A Kentucky man is in jail and is accused of kidnapping a 47-year-old woman in Elkhart County on Sunday.

Timothy Esteppe, 57, Jeffersonville, Kentucky, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies shortly after a call came in at 7:33 p.m. Sunday from the woman's daughter. Esteppe was arrested on charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, and possession of meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

The victim's daughter contacted police to report her mom had been taken against her will in the 59000 block of C.R. 113, in a white Ford F-350. Esteppe was found with the victim a short time later in the parking lot of 1606 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart, and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

ARRESTS

—Kylie Hewitt, 43, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:26 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant at 4024 Elkhart Road. Hewitt was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Brad McAdams, 30, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a license status of habitual traffic violator at 3:10 p.m. Saturday after he was near C.R. 17 and Verdant Drive for traffic violations. McAdams was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Gerardo Mendoza Garcia, 26, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on Peppermint Drive on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a crash after his girlfriend called police to report that he'd left in her vehicle without permission at 8:39 p.m. Sunday. Police found the vehicle crashed into a tree down the road, and Mendoza Garcia returned to the residence. Mendoza Garcia was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Eric Bennett, 49, of Elkhart, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 4:31 a.m. Nov. 16 and is considered absent without leave.

HIT-AND RUN

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a call at 4:39 a.m. Nov. 16 for a hit-and-run crash at Ind. 13 and C.R. 42 in Millersburg.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a report at 5:43 a.m. Nov. 16 of a black Saturday Aurora being involved in a crash at C.R. 43 and C.R. 52 and fleeing the scene. The Saturday was reported stolen from Noble County.

RECOVERED VEHICLE

Goshen police were called to 608 E. Washington St. in reference to a suspicious vehicle at 2:39 p.m. Sunday and found that the vehicle had been reported as stolen. The registered owner was notified and the vehicle was released to them.

BURGLARY

A man reported to Elkhart County deputies that his storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C. R. 4, had been broken into and about $3,900 worth of household goods stolen between Oct. 7 and Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police that in the early morning hours Sunday her car was vandalized at 906 S. Eighth St.

—Goshen police responded to a report at 2:47 p.m. Sunday of someone entering a vacant residence at 423 S. Fifth St. and damaging drywall.

—A Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 7:55 p.m. Sunday that his house was vandalized at 202 River Vista Drive.

—An Elkhart man reported to Goshen police that between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 9:41 a.m. Sunday someone cut a tire on his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The man also reported that someone stole a leaf blower, flat top propane grill, 20-pound propane tank, push lawn mower, weed eater, a DJ system, pellet gun and approximately $30 in change from the property.

THEFT

—A couple reported to Goshen police that both of their vehicles were broken into at 525 E. Douglas St. overnight Saturday or Sunday. A hunting knife and loose change were stolen.

—A Goshen man reported to Goshen police that two SUVs were broken into during the early morning hours Sunday while parked in his driveway at 1312 S. 12th St.

—A Goshen man reported to Goshen police that two of his vehicles were broken into at 11:18 a.m. Sunday, but nothing was stolen from the vehicles, at 1305 S. 12th St.

—A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 11:30 a.m. Sunday that several yard lights were stolen from her yard a 1308 S. 11th St.

—Two Goshen men reported to Goshen police that overnight Saturday into Sunday tools were stolen from their unlocked vehicles at 1809 Westplains Drive.

—Staff at 20 East Self Storage reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 someone stole a dual axle utility trailer from the storage lot at 22715 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.