POLICE NEWS: LaGrange County man charged in child molestation case

Oct. 13—A Topeka man is accused of molesting up to three children in LaGrange County.

Paul Troyer, 56, was charged with felony counts of child molesting in a case filed Tuesday.

Troyer allegedly touched a victim multiple times between 2004 and 2012 in Howe while the child was under 12 years old, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

The victim reported the abuse to police in June. As part of the investigation, two others alleged they witnessed the touching, while also being identified as victims in the affidavit.

Troyer was also allegedly caught in a molestation act at one time and admitted to it, and was then disciplined by a Beachy Mennonite Church, the affidavit shows. Troyer also allegedly told the victims he had been tempted by their modest attire.

The case was filed in LaGrange County Superior Court 1. The charges were filed as "A" and "C" level felonies due to the dates of the alleged molestations from when Indiana used an alphabetical system for filing charges, prior to the current numeric system.

Troyer had not been jailed in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOTTERY TICKET THEFTS

A Goshen man faces charges he stole lottery tickets from two different gas stations over the weekend.

Julio Lopez, 22, 312 N. Second St., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call about a lottery ticket theft at Lassus, 1001 W. Pike St., around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Then, Monday morning, staff at Pak-A-Sak reported to Goshen police lottery tickets were stolen from that business, 112 W. Pike St., three different times Sunday, around 2:10 p.m., 7:05 p.m. and 8 p.m. In a report, police said security camera video showed Lopez was the suspect in the thefts.

Police intend to seek additional charges on top of the theft count from the Lassus case, according to reports.

ARRESTS

—Angelica Lozana, 19, 348 Roxbury Park, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after police responded to a dispute at that address around 9:05 p.m. Monday.

—Austin Wienhoft, 35, 2652 Ashton Pines Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal mischief at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 11:40 a.m. Monday. Wienhoft was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

CRASH

Lewis Naylor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the vehicle he was driving collided with a bicyclist who had ridden into his path on Main Street near Plymouth Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday. Naylor told police the bicyclist was knocked to the ground, and he got out of his vehicle to check on the person. He said the rider refused assistance and left the scene, according to a report.

HIT-AND-RUN

Kali Pena, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle's bumper was struck by the rear tires of a tractor-trailer while the truck's driver turned left from Third Street onto Pike Street around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The driver of the tractor-trailer stopped momentarily, Pena said, and then left the scene without exchanging information.

THEFTS

—Richard Vanover, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

—Tiffany Tice, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at an apartment, 1709 Westplains Drive, around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

—Roger Briscoe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his back yard, 801 S. Eighth St., sometime between Oct. 4 and Monday.

—Shannon Young, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of items from vehicles parked in the lot behind El Duranguenze restaurant, 113 W. Washington St., around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

—Staff at Tensleep reported to Goshen police about $18,000 worth of appliances were stolen from a house, 317 S. Fifth St., around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

—Jazmine Coleman, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police ADT security equipment was stolen from two vehicles while they were parked at her home, 54028 Eastview Drive, sometime between 4:50 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. Monday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Sunday.

—David Roberto Lopez reported to Goshen police Monday his bicycle was stolen from the Goshen College campus, 1700 S. Main St., on Sept. 28.

—Jay Ritchie, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a ladder and about $600 were stolen from his home, 19981 Gunder Road, sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 17.

—Sammy Rebar reported to Elkhart County police Monday a handgun was stolen from a home, 54586 Bonito Court, in Middlebury sometime between Oct. 3, 2020 and Sept. 1.

FRAUD

—Ahmed Gulzar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday he learned two auto loans were issued in his name without permission.

—Janet Nellenweg, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday unauthorized transactions were made to her credit card.

—Loreta Robertson, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 1:25 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Thursday.