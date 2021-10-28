POLICE NEWS: Landfill load paid for with counterfeit cash

Oct. 28—Counterfeit cash was used to get into the local landfill last week.

Staff at the Elkhart County Landfill reported to Elkhart County police a man driving a pickup truck and hauling a dump trailer used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his trash load at the facility, 59530 C.R. 7, on Friday.

ARRESTS

—Abraham Maldonado, 20, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Pike and Third streets around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

—Schuyler Barkes, 39, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and battery to law enforcement after police responded to an incident in the 2400 block of Berkey Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

—Marcelo Chalte Garcia, 42, 2002 Meadows, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 65000 block of Ind. 15 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

—Earl Weaver, 31, 114 Pottawatomi Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, theft and leaving the scene of a crash around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday. Weaver allegedly led police on a pursuit on a motorcycle as he fled a traffic stop at Old U.S. 33 and 27th Street in Elkhart. He then crashed and apparently attempted to run before he was caught and taken into custody, according to a police report. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Elkhart.

—Joseph McGaughey, 44, 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on two warrants after police stopped him in the area of his home around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Staff at Chamberlain Elementary School reported to Goshen police a case of vandalism at the school, 428 N. Fifth St., around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

—Bambi Kowalenko, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her home, 210 N. Eighth St., was damaged sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

FRAUD

—Katie Kinder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an unauthorized withdrawal was made from her bank account around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

—Gary Huffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of forgery at Sherlock Homes of Indiana around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BURGLARY

Claire Gisel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen during a break-in to her garage, 513 E. Waverly Ave., around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

Nikita Mccain, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a handgun was stolen from her vehicle around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Micky Reese, New Paris, reported to Goshen police a crash involving a city of Goshen vehicle and another vehicle in the 1000 block of West Wilden Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident to police.

BUS DAMAGED

Katrina Bowser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was driving a Goshen Community Schools bus when an object damaged the windshield near the 1000 block of West Plymouth Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Thad Greiner, 42, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 4 p.m. Oct. 21.