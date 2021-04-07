POLICE NEWS: After leaving jail, man arrested for mouthing off to cops

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·6 min read

Apr. 6—A Goshen man was put back in jail shortly after he was released after allegedly making a ruckus.

Tommie Pittman, 46, 115 N. 22nd St., is accused of threatening Elkhart County police officers when he couldn't find a bank card at the entrance of the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, around 2:50 p.m. last Thursday, a probable cause affidavit shows. He was reportedly being released from the facility at the time.

After the card was found in a pocket, police said Pittman continued to make "unreasonable noise," despite being asked to stop, the affidavit shows.

He was jailed on charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct, though police documents indicate the intimidation count won't be filed.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on charges of theft and false informing at WalMart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The juvenile was taken to the county's Juvenile Detention Center.

—Brianna Eliott, 21, 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at WalMart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Eliott was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Trevor Palsce, 20, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of alcohol and possession of a fake ID following a traffic stop in the 20000 block of U.S. 20 near Bristol around 3:25 a.m. Saturday.

—Jenna Butterfield, 19, 17685 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Dundee Court and Saint Mary's Lane near Goshen around 6:30 a.m. on March 31.

PUBLIC INDECENCY

A 15-year-old juvenile reported to Goshen police a man exposed himself in a parking lot at Aldi, 2036 Lincolnway East, around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

CRASHES

—After responding to a vehicle crash in the area of 20419 C.R. 19 around 7 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police began an investigation into suspicions of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a report. Results from toxicology testing are pending, and criminal charges are expected to be requested later, police said.

—A car driven by Janet Ryman, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Daryll Warner, Goshen, as Ryman pulled out of a driveway and onto C.R. 20 near U.S. 33 in Dunlap around 2:10 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Warner was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ryman did not report any injuries. Police cited her for failing to yield the right of way.

BATTERY

—Michael Jones reported to Elkhart County police he was battered at 53586 C.R. 27 in Bristol around noon Friday and had a minor injury.

—Ryan Peat reported to Elkhart County police he was battered by a person who drove a silver minivan in the area of 22000 C.R. 45 around 6:45 p.m. last Thursday. Peat reported pain to his nose, and a pair of eyeglasses were broken.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person at a home, 911 S. 15th St., around 7:55 p.m. Monday. Police had previously responded to a residential entry call at that address around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Wanda Glant, of Ligonier, reported to Goshen police her car was damaged at Brunk Plastic Services, 803 Logan St., around 11:55 p.m. Monday.

—Todd Kirts, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a pellet gun shot damaged the screen door of his home, 20130 C.R. 6, around 9:55 p.m. Saturday.

—Vivian Arousell, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police the front door of her home, 15301 Larry Lee Drive, was damaged sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

—Elkhart County police received a report that three juveniles damaged property at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Mark Lambright, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen from outside his home, 802 N. Sixth St., around 3:35 p.m. Monday.

—Gregory Hershberger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen while it was locked to a bike rack at Lincoln Avenue Cycling, 430 W. Lincoln Ave., around 10:05 a.m. Monday.

—Ian Rodden, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his house, 218 N. Ninth St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

—Danielle De Young, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 2:55 p.m. Sunday.

—Trevor Ross reported to Elkhart County police his 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen from a home, 17450 C.R. 40, in Goshen sometime between 4 p.m. March 30 and 11 a.m. Saturday.

—John Martens, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen while it was parked at his home, 57453 Walden Court, around 3:10 p.m. Friday.

—Carol Thomas, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from her home, 20703 U.S. 20, sometime between Aug. 1, 2020 and Friday.

—Delores Kramer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police four tires from her SUV were stolen from the garage of her home, 52906 York Hills Drive, sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. on March 30.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday cases of thefts that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Feb. 27, March 15 and March 25.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Makayla Borosh reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle had collided with a pickup truck in the area of 23380 U.S. 33 in Goshen around 1:25 a.m. Friday. The driver of the truck then left the scene without stopping to exchange contact information.

—Jeff Smith reported to Elkhart County police he was involved in a vehicle crash at Sunnyside Avenue and C.R. 45 around 5:10 a.m. last Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange contact information.

DRONE FOUND

Elkhart County police took a Parrot Bebop 2 drone into evidence after responding to a report about an item found at 17272 C.R. 8 in Bristol around 10:55 a.m. Monday.

RUNAWAY

A Bashor Children's Home employee reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old boy left her supervision without permission in the area of Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:05 p.m. Sunday.

LOCKS CHANGED

Thomas Pletcher reported to Elkhart County police the locks were changed at his home in the 54000 block of Colonial Ridge Drive in Bristol sometime between March 24 and last Wednesday.

