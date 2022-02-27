POLICE NEWS: Ligonier children injured in crash

Feb. 26—A Ligonier girl and boy were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:27 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart County.

According to Elkhart County police, Alejandro Flores, 25, Ligonier, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 52 when he failed to stop for the stop sign at U.S. 33 and entered the intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading south on U.S. 33.

Flores and the driver of the second vehicle, Gavin Goodrich, 29, Kimmel, were uninjured.

A passenger in Goodrich's vehicle, Gavin Goodrich, 1, Ligonier, suffered arm pain and cuts as a result of the collision. A second passenger in the vehicle, Ariela Goodrich, 3, Ligonier, suffered head pain, lacerations and bruising to the face. Both passengers were transported to Goshen Hospital via ambulance for treatment.

Flores was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

ARREST REPORTS

—Angel Berrios Santos, 19, 150 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of College Avenue and South 15th Street at 4:01 p.m. Thursday. Berrios Santos was released pending a court date.

—Andres Herrera-Hernandez, 18, 505 W. Syracuse St., Milford, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 6:27 p.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.

—Austin Carmody, 39, 4405 Donald St., Lansing, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and Hanover Drive, Elkhart, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—A Middlebury woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:25 a.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Jose Marquez Lazarte, 29, Austin, Texas, was driving his vehicle east on U.S. 20, just east of C.R. 27, and was tailgating a semi. When the semi began to slow, Marquez Lazarte reportedly swerved, crossed the roadway's center line and collided head-on with a second vehicle heading west on U.S. 20. The driver of the second vehicle, Marilyn Martin, 67, Middlebury, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of right leg pain. Marquez Lazarte, who was uninjured, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

—A Mishawaka woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:05 a.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Ashlee Jones, 30, Mishawaka, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 20 near Ball Drive and had begun to slow for traffic when a second vehicle traveling behind her collided with the rear of her vehicle. Jones complained of shoulder pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Randy Perez, 18, Elkhart, was uninjured.

THEFT REPORTS

—Goshen police were called to the 1700 block of Longwood Court at 12:33 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen. A report was taken and the vehicle was returned to its owner.

—Goshen police were notified of a storage unit that had been burglarized at Spacemakers Self Storage, 3031 Peddlers Village Road, at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. An employee of the business also reported that there had been several burglary attempts at the facility recently.

—Robert Owens, Fort Wayne, told Goshen police he was robbed while at 1824 Reliance Road at 3:17 p.m. Thursday. He also indicated he knows the men who stole his money.

—Christina Bartela, Goshen, told Goshen police her phone was stolen while at 119 S. Main St. at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

—Morgan Mclure, 2654 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, told Goshen police she discovered that her medication had been stolen from her home at 11:19 p.m. Thursday.

—Marci Schooley, 56276 Tulip Tree Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday to report that her home was burglarized sometime between December 2021 and Wednesday. Schooley indicated that her .357 Taurus handgun, a Winchester 30-30 hunting rifle and her mother's white gold wedding rings were among the items stolen.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Goshen police were contacted by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department at 8:35 a.m. Thursday regarding a case of identity theft involving a property at 2442 Davis Drive, Goshen.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Mason Dyer, 26293 Cottage Ave., Elkhart, told Elkhart County police he discovered someone had slashed the tires of four vehicles parked at the residence at 8:15 a.m. Thursday.