POLICE NEWS: Local arrests reported

Jun. 30—Several arrests were reported by local police.

—Keith Smith, 27, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a crash that had occurred in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. After responding at the scene, police later found Smith walking along the 2200 block of Rieth Boulevard, a report shows.

—Wendy Lambdin, 19, 57790 Yukon St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Lamdin was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Deanna Huffman, 52, 116 S. 28th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft with a prior conviction after police responded to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Huffman and another woman with her also received trespassing warnings.

—Elkhart County police arrested a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl each on a charge of battery following an apparent fight at 59 Timberbrook Circle in Bristol around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Both teens were taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Michael Oconnell, 70, 68382 C.R. 21, New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of battery after police said he struck an employee at Sorg Dodge, 1811 Elkhart Road, around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The employee had abrasions to his face and arm, a report shows. Oconnell was released at the scene with a citation to appear in city court.

—Cass Sharp, 54, 1013 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 1827 Lincolnway East around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

—John Silva, 46, 1413 Laborday Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, dealing cocaine and dealing marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Old U.S. 20 around 7:20 a.m. Monday. During the stop, police found 254 grams of marijuana, as well as nearly 17 grams of cocaine in Silva's car.

Story continues

BATTERY

Gage Landrum reported to Elkhart County police he was punched in the head and face by a co-worker at Look Trailers, 11550 Harter Drive, in Middlebury around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

CRASHES

—A car driven by Gabrielle Parrott, Elkhart, crossed the center line of C.R. 5 and caused a pickup truck to swerve off the road, and then struck a car driven by Kirk Bradford, Edwardsburg, Michigan head-on near C.R. 1 around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. The truck, driven by Richard Gruse of Granger, struck a post after swerving.

Bradford was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend to receive treatment for pain, police said. Gruse did not report any injuries.

Parrott was arrested at the scene on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and was then taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for pain, the release shows.

—A car driven by Francis Bender, Nappanee, collided with an SUV driven by Jacob Lafree, Elkhart, at C.R. 36 and C.R. 13 after Elkhart County police said Bender ran a stop sign on C.R. 36 around 2:45 p.m.

Bender and a passenger in his car, Mary Bender of Nappanee, were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. Bender was also cited for disregarding a stop sign.

Lafree did not report any injuries.

SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE

Goshen police responded to a call that someone may have fired a gun from a moving vehicle in the area of Silverwood Lane and Lincoln Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area and didn't find the vehicle that was described or evidence of gunfire. They also couldn't find the person who made the complaint, according to a police report.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Tonya Caudill, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a suspect entered her home, 53223 Beverly Hills Drive, and then fled after being confronted around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police four boys had destroyed several ceiling tiles and light fixtures at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Joseph Schueneman, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police his flatbed trailer was stolen from his home, 57335 Terri Court, sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

—Ronnie Frost, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trailer hitch was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his home, 51447 C.R. 33, around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

—Staff at Haulmark Industries reported to Elkhart County police a 2021 Grizzly 12 cargo trailer was stolen from the company's parking lot, 14054 C.R. 4, sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

—Staff at Meijer reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 4522 Elkhart Road, on June 24.

FRAUD

Jessica Scarbro, Milford, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 7 and June 15.