POLICE NEWS: Local arrests reported

Jul. 27—Local police reported several arrests:

—Albert Ortiz Nieves, 25, 1903 Tony Lane, Goshen, was jailed on charges of possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement, as well as on several warrants following a pursuit around 7:35 p.m. Monday. Ortiz Nieves allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by Goshen police in the area of Twin Pines mobile home park, and led police to an area near Ox Bow County Park. He then allegedly fled on foot and was later arrested by Elkhart County police, a Goshen police report shows.

—Anthony Meadows, 20, 414 E. Reynolds St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police said he was involved in two hit-and-run crashes Monday. Police responded to the first crash in the parking lot of Low Bob's Discount Tobacco, 424 W. Pike St., around 5:50 p.m. A short time later, police said Meadows was involved in a second crash.

—Jenna Delaruelle, Osceola, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:20 p.m. Monday. Delaruelle was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Joseph Mitchell, 26, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass after police said he violated a trespassing warning he'd received by returning to the Elkhart County Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

—Kevin Simons, 55, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of false informing and driving as a habitual traffic violator, as well as on warrants, following a traffic stop at Cassopolis Street and Country Club Drive around 1:50 a.m. Monday.

INTIMIDATION

Staff at 534-RENT reported to Goshen police a tenant called the business, 2020 Elkhart Road, and made threats around 8:15 a.m. Monday. According to a report, police then issued a trespassing warning to the tenant.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Staff at Lassus reported to Goshen police a male was at the gas station, 1001 West Ave., for multiple hours before a manager asked him to leave around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to a report, the male put money on the employee's vehicle as he left.

Story continues

HIT-AND-RUN

Goshen police received a report about a hit-and-run crash involving a Sprinter van at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 5:05 a.m. Tuesday. According to a report, a witness followed the van until police caught up and stopped the vehicle. The driver was then questioned and released since police could not locate the other motorist involved in the crash.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police received a report of graffiti on the Maple City Greenway at Kauffman Park, 212 Prospect Ave., around 8:25 a.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Jan Noble, Bristol, reported to Goshen police a theft from 114 N. Main St. around 4:10 p.m. Monday.

—Christian Santos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen while he was working at Forest River RV, 2020 Century Drive, around 2:50 p.m. Monday. Santos then later reported that he learned his debit card had been used without permission, police said in a report.

—Mariah Martin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police chickens were stolen from her back yard, 411 S. Seventh St., around 2 p.m. Monday.

—Calvin Hostetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of his mobile phone while he was at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Sunday.

—Grace Grove, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a disability license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her home along York Hills Drive sometime between July 16 and Saturday.

FRAUD

—Staff at Beacon Health Systems reported to Goshen police the fraudulent use of a Social Security number at the clinic, 2312 Eisenhower Drive North, around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

—Ronald Warlick and Celeste Warlick, both of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 21 and last Thursday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Bree Wasson, 33, Syracuse, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Wasson failed to return to custody last Thursday.