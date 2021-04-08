POLICE NEWS: Local arrests reported

Apr. 7—Local police made several arrests on Tuesday.

—James Scott, 58, 335 E. North St., Topeka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle at C.R. 17 and C.R. 46 around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

—Joshua Lopez, 28, 1509 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Hanover Drive in Elkhart around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

—Bryan Stice, 25, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 7:34 a.m. on Tuesday. Stice was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court, and was left in the hospital's care so he could continue receiving treatment.

BURGLARY

Elba Reyes reported to Elkhart County police a storage unit was broken into at 16404 Ind. 120 sometime between 1 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

Daryl Burkholder reported to Elkhart County police the theft of property from a home, 66078 Ash Road, in Wakarusa that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

BATTERY

Elkhart County police received a report of a battery that resulted in an injury at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Amber Graber, Shipshewana, reported to Elkhart County police her rear-ended a trailer as it was being hauled by a pickup truck at C.R. 24 near C.R. 43 around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the truck kept driving and left the scene, according to the report.

—Natalie Newton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at U.S. 33 and Peddler's Village Road around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Julia Gautsche, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was found on rental property, 715 S. Ninth St., around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

—Jesus Arizmendi-Gutierrez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the rear window of his vehicle was broken out while it was parked at a home, 210 E. Wilden Ave., sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

FRAUD

—David McGrew, White Pigeon, Michigan, reported to Goshen police his debit card was used by someone at a business in Goshen around noon Tuesday.

—William Lee, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he received a fake check from an unknown person around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.