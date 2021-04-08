POLICE NEWS: Local arrests reported

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 7—Local police made several arrests on Tuesday.

—James Scott, 58, 335 E. North St., Topeka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle at C.R. 17 and C.R. 46 around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

—Joshua Lopez, 28, 1509 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Hanover Drive in Elkhart around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

—Bryan Stice, 25, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 7:34 a.m. on Tuesday. Stice was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court, and was left in the hospital's care so he could continue receiving treatment.

BURGLARY

Elba Reyes reported to Elkhart County police a storage unit was broken into at 16404 Ind. 120 sometime between 1 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

Daryl Burkholder reported to Elkhart County police the theft of property from a home, 66078 Ash Road, in Wakarusa that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

BATTERY

Elkhart County police received a report of a battery that resulted in an injury at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Amber Graber, Shipshewana, reported to Elkhart County police her rear-ended a trailer as it was being hauled by a pickup truck at C.R. 24 near C.R. 43 around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the truck kept driving and left the scene, according to the report.

—Natalie Newton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at U.S. 33 and Peddler's Village Road around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Julia Gautsche, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was found on rental property, 715 S. Ninth St., around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

—Jesus Arizmendi-Gutierrez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the rear window of his vehicle was broken out while it was parked at a home, 210 E. Wilden Ave., sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

FRAUD

—David McGrew, White Pigeon, Michigan, reported to Goshen police his debit card was used by someone at a business in Goshen around noon Tuesday.

—William Lee, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he received a fake check from an unknown person around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

