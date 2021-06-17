POLICE NEWS: Local arrests reported

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
Jun. 16—Local police reported two arrests Tuesday.

—Quinn Alwell, 43, 717 Monroe St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a legend drug following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard around 11:35 p.m.

—Nancy Leiter, 48, 2644 Ashton Pines Drive, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance after she was stopped around 8:20 p.m. Police said Leiter had been reported as intoxicated at Concord Little League, 57582 C.R. 17.

THREATS

Elkhart County police received a call from a person who threatened to kill Sheriff's officers at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, around 5:10 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Joshua Arterbery, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the windows of his vehicle were smashed with a baseball bat while it was parked at a home, 2531 California Road, in Elkhart around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Linda Groff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from her shopping cart at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

—Esteban Pachecho Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Branden Whaley, Rochester, reported to Goshen police an attempt to steal parts from his vehicle while it was parked near the 2500 block of Linden Road around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicle parts were also damaged in the attempt.

—James Tidwell, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a theft from his vehicle and his garage, 21038 Chelton Blen Blvd., around 8 a.m. Monday.

—Brian VanderReyden reported to Elkhart County police aluminum for recycling was stolen from a home, 58290 Andrew Drive, near Goshen sometime between 2:30 Saturday and 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Nancy Werling, Bremen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash in the parking lot of Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, the report shows.

—Emma Pineda-Azpeitia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the crash, according to the report.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Mary Hershberger, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police a suspicious person was walking on her property, 16353 C.R. 56, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

CRASH

Sharon Taska, Elkhart, had a medical issue when Elkhart County police said the car she was driving left the road, went through three yards and struck a house at 26891 C.R. 4 in Elkhart around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Taska was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for the health issue, according to police in a news release.

The house's garage was damaged in the crash.

