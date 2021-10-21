POLICE NEWS: Man accused of fathering juvenile's child

Oct. 21—An Elkhart man faces several child molesting charges amid allegations he got a juvenile pregnant.

Cornelius Owens, 52, is charged with six Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor in a case filed Tuesday.

Police began an investigation in June where Owens was accused of molesting a juvenile multiple times from about 2016 until about mid-February. The juvenile had given birth to a baby in November 2019, and Owens was allegedly the baby's father, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Results from DNA examinations indicated Owens was the baby's father, the affidavit shows.

Elkhart police then arrested Owens at a Thor Motor Coach plant Monday. He was jailed on a $900,000 bond, Jail information shows.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

TOW COMPANY GATE DAMAGED

Staff at Thompson's Towing reported to Goshen police Tuesday a suspect jumped a privacy fence, broke into an impounded vehicle, started and drove through a gate at the business, 1407 Chicago Ave., causing damage. In a report, police noted the driver left the scene without reporting the crash.

ARRESTS

—Ella Davis, 52, 52314 Country Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

—Miguel Lope Martinez, 41, 1543 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and Florence Avenue near Dunlap around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

CUSTODY ISSUE

Goshen police responded to an argument involving several people at a home, 1019 W. Lincoln Ave., around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police learned the issue stemmed from a father refusing to return his child to the mother.

The father then left the scene with the juvenile, and in the process struck a vehicle, police said. The two were later located, and the juvenile was returned to the mother. An investigation into the incident is underway.

THEFTS

—Mark Madejek, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his debit card was stolen from a home around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, and fraudulent purchases were made.

—Diana Shults, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police prescription medication was stolen from a home, 18934 Fourth St., sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Hailey Riegsecker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the trailer skirt was damaged at her home, 163 Roxbury Park, around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Lelia Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the trailer skirt was damaged at her home, 164 Post Court, around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 26-year-old woman after responding to a call about a person in the dumpster at the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Laura Gossett, 51, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 8 p.m. Sunday.