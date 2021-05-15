POLICE NEWS: Man allegedly threatened workers with a gun

May 14—A South Bend man is accused of threatening Lippert Components employees in Goshen before leading police on a pursuit Thursday.

Tristan McDonald, 24, is jailed on charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

Police had responded to Lippert's Plant 50, 2602 College Ave., on a report of a suspect threatening employees with a gun around noon. The suspect, McDonald, fled before police arrived, a Goshen police report shows.

Police apparently caught up to him driving a vehicle on U.S. 33. The report alleges there was a short pursuit before McDonald was stopped. He was arrested, and the suspected gun was confiscated.

There were no injuries during the incident at Lippert, police said.

CRASH

A car driven by Adrian Clark, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Zada Strong, Elkhart, when Clark pulled out in front of strong at C.R. 40 and U.S. 33 around 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

The crash then caused Clark's car to collide with an SUV driven by Kortney Welsh, Decatur, Alabama, at the intersection, while Strong's SUV drove off the road, police said.

Clark was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. She was also cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Strong and Welsh did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

—Lillie Dillon, 43, 1717 Morton Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Dillon was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Richard Maya, 30, 908 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop around U.S. 33 and C.R. 17 around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

—Bandi Bennett, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of strangulation and domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 700 block of South Eighth Street around 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

DRUGS FOUND

Goshen police recovered drugs from a vehicle after responding to an argument outside a home, 714 S. Eighth St., around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After the response, police sent a report to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible charges.

HIT-AND-RUN

Angela Buzzard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The driver of one of the vehicles then left the scene.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at Goshen Community Schools reported to Goshen police the system's building trades property, 1220 Mintcrest Drive, around 8:05 a.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Brian Butler reported to Goshen police the theft of food from Chili's, 4018 Elkhart Road, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

—Laura Olsen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a bicycle was stolen from the Goshen College campus, 1700 S. Main St., sometime between May 5 and May 8.

—Terry Gagich reported to Elkhart County police multiple computers, credit cards and identification cards were stolen from vehicles that were parked at a home, 22057 Mississippi Ave., sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

FRAUD

—Doris Tineo, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Thursday a case of fraudulent activity with her debit cards.

—Courtney Niscley, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Kimberley Jackson, 40, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 10 a.m. Sunday.