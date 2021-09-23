POLICE NEWS: Man alleges shots were fired at him in Goshen

Sep. 22—Goshen police are investigating an incident in which a person allegedly fired a gun multiple times at another person in the 500 block of New York Street around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The targeted person was not injured, police said in a report.

ARREST

Martin Montoya Jr., 26, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 12000 block of Pine Cone Drive in Bristol around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Mark Mancewicz reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from a pickup truck and an SUV at Market Motors, 23785 U.S. 33, near Dunlap sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

—Cory Wise, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to two locked trailers at a construction site, 2007 Wakefield Road, around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

—Katelynn Clark reported to Elkhart County police her white 2007 Honda Odyssey van was stolen from Bristol Estates, 53586 C.R. 27, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

—Michele Ritchie reported to Elkhart County police her Cub Cadet tractor was stolen from a home, 70649 C.R. 11, near Nappanee sometime between Sept. 6 and around 7 a.m. Sunday.

INTIMIDATION

Goshen police responded to a call involving intimidation at a home, 1112 Berkey Ave., around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 29-year-old man at 419 Arbor Court around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to a crash at Michigan and Wilden avenues around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. One of the vehicles had left the scene by the time police arrived, according to a report.

—Anna Medina, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1106 Colorado St. on Tuesday.

—Harold Kilgore reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by a white 2007 Honda Odyssey van that ran a red light at Ind. 13 and C.R. 2 around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the van fled the scene on foot, according to a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Natalie Grace, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the front and back doors to her apartment, 4364 Conifer Lane, were damaged around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Kellison Black, 28, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Black failed to return to custody around 4:50 a.m. Monday.

—Ki Zukowski, 44, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Zukowski failed to return to custody around 9:20 a.m. last Friday.