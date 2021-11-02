POLICE NEWS: Man arrested after 90-minute standoff

Nov. 1—An Elkhart man is accused of threatening a woman with a knife after he'd pulled out a stove at her home in Elkhart over the weekend.

Shannon Luefling, 49, is jailed on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon, as well as for a warrant on a parole violation.

Police responded to a disturbance at the home, 811 Liberty St., around 11 a.m. Sunday. A man was reported to be inside with a knife, and there was a potential gas leak since the stove had been moved, according to police in a news release.

Police met a woman outside, who told them she'd let the man, identified as Luefling, stay at her house for the weekend, and that he was supposed to leave that morning. When she came downstairs, she alleged the stove was pulled away from the wall and Luefling lunged at her with a large knife. The woman fled, and Luefling stayed in the house, the release shows.

Neighboring homes were then evacuated amid a smell of propane gas came from the home, and firefighters responded to shut the gas off. Local SWAT members then surrounded the house while Luefling remained barricaded inside during an approximately 90-minute standoff, that included officers firing pepperballs into the house, the release shows.

The standoff ended when SWAT officers went inside and arrested Luefling on the warrant, police said.

ARRESTS

—Suzette Rodriguez, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1100 block of South 13th Street around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

—Seth Chandler, 21, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license, as well as for several warrants, after police said he fled from a traffic stop at Main Street and College Avenue in Goshen around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

—Eloy Gutierrez, 49, 522 W. Market St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and C.R. 44 around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

—Catherine Olvera, 50, 56652 Shore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Franklin and Ninth streets around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Joel Martin reported to Elkhart County police a door was broken and a barn was entered without permission at 21800 C.R. 40 near Goshen sometime between Oct. 24 and Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Joseph Bradford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he found small burn marks on a board of one of his rental properties, 314 S. Eighth St., around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

—Taeler Jones reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 18675 Monticello Drive, in Goshen sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

BATTERY

Paulina Gamez, Goshen, and Connie Wilson, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police they were battered at a home, 22050 C.R. 4, in Elkhart around 4:10 p.m. Friday. Both women refused medical treatment at the scene, a report shows.

HIT-AND-RUN

Krista Heath, Sturgis, Michigan, reported to Elkhart County police a minivan collided with her pickup truck at Ind. 13 and C.R. 4 around 8:10 a.m. Friday. The driver of the van then left the scene without exchanging information, police said.