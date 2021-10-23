POLICE NEWS: Man arrested in child molestation investigation

Oct. 23—An Elkhart man faces molestation charges after a victim reportedly recalled memories by a smell.

Christapher Myers, 39, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a child molestation charge Thursday as part of the investigation into the case.

Myers was accused of inappropriately touching the victim about six or seven years ago when the victim was close to toddler-aged. When asked by investigators, the victim alleged Myers' smell brings back memories of incidents with him, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

A detective interviewed Myers earlier in October, and he allegedly admitted to a touching incident after he'd become aroused, according to the affidavit.

After he was arrested Thursday, the affidavit shows Myers denied any touching, saying the admission he made was because he thought he was giving information the detective wanted to hear.

Jail information shows he was booked on a $300,000 bond. The case is set to be formally filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

PUBLIC INDECENCY

Staff at Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School reported to Elkhart County police Thursday that students had shared the nude photo of a teenage student at the school, 67530 U.S. 33, near Goshen during school hours.

The photo was viewed on phones via social media, police said in a report.

ROBBERY

Roberto Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was robbed by a person he knows at the Kroger gas station, 612 W. Pike St., around 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

ARREST

James Bond, 37, 1525 Stevens Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

BATTERY

Meg Kauffman reported to Elkhart County police she was battered at a home, 12588 Pine Cone Drive, near Middlebury around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

CRASHES

—A minivan driven by Pamela Mendenhall, Elkhart, rear-ended a car driven by Kimberly Carr, South Bend, as Carr slowed for traffic on C.R. 17 near C.R. 10 around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Carr was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Mendenhall did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for following another vehicle too closely.

—Sema Reid, Elkhart, lost control of the SUV he was driving, left the road and struck a tree along Redfield Street near Kline Road in Cass County, Michigan around 5 p.m. Thursday, Cass County police said in a news release.

Reid was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.

THEFTS

—Eloisa Romo Aguilar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from the Old Bag Factory, 1100 Chicago Ave., around 4:25 p.m. Thursday.

—Abigail Wilkerson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her trash can was stolen from her home, 410 E. Purl St., around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Grand Design RV reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday two travel trailers were stolen from a lot at the business, 11333 C.R. 2, near Middlebury sometime between Oct. 11 and Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Gregory Wyatt reported to Elkhart County police a window of his vehicle was broken while it was parked at a home, 732 Broadmore Estates, sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Amanda Kain reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was struck by a Ford Flex at U.S. 20 and C.R. 19 around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the Flex then left the scene without exchanging information.