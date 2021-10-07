POLICE NEWS: Man arrested after crash

Oct. 7—A Syracuse man was arrested after police found his car in a ditch near Syracuse Tuesday night.

Brandon Waggoner, 28, 72833 C.R. 29 was arrested jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after Elkhart County police responded to a crash in which his car was in a ditch in the area of C.R. 50 and C.R. 35 around 9:55 p.m., a report shows.

ARRESTS

—Sergio Loera, 59, 203 N. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.

—Jose Orgaz-Romero, 42, 416 Johnson St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at C.R. 50 and C.R. 17 around 4 p.m. Monday.

—Justin Bastian, 21, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, domestic battery, strangulation, interfering with the reporting of a crime and criminal confinement following a traffic stop in the 6500 block of East U.S. 20 in LaGrange around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. During the stop, police learned Bastian was the suspect in a battery that had been reported shortly before he was pulled over, a report shows.

SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE

Goshen police received a report about the sounds of gunfire in the 200 block of North Greene Road around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Police searched the area, but found no indications a weapon was fired, a report shows.

CRASH

A tractor-trailer driven by Veaceslav Bulgaru, Bolingbrook, Illinois, collided with a pickup truck driven by Dwight Burkholder, Goshen, after Elkhart County police said Bulgaru ran a stop sign at C.R. 37 and C.R. 34 around 12:50 p.m. Monday. The crash then caused Burkholder's truck to strike a van driven by Bradley Smith, South Bend, at the intersection, a news release shows.

Story continues

Burkholder was injured and taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Bulgaru did not report any injuries. Police cited him for disregarding a stop sign and causing serious bodily injury.

Smith did not report any injuries.

THEFT

Staff at Meijer reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft from the store, 4522 Elkhart Road, that occurred Sept. 26.

UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL

Michael Penn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a person has refused to return his vehicle after Penn said he'd agreed to let the person take the vehicle and put new tires on it.

SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE

Goshen police received a report about suspicious people at a business in the city around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. A police report did not specify an address.

FRAUD

Charles Morris, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a suspect had signed a name to one of his checks for an amount of $400 June 20.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Jason Bryant, 41, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.