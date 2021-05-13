POLICE NEWS: Man arrested during incident at Concord High School

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·4 min read

May 13—An Elkhart man was jailed after a situation during which police said he wouldn't leave a local school's property and was carrying a gun Tuesday evening.

Edd Willhelm, 54, 23617 Cedar Knoll Circle, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and criminal trespassing.

In a report, police said Willhelm refused to leave Concord High School property, 59117 Minuteman Way, when asked around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, and he was then was found to have a gun while on the property.

CRASH

A woman and child were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy near Goshen on Tuesday.

The buggy driven by Sharon Mast, Goshen, began turning from Ind. 13 onto C.R. 30 when Elkhart County police said the buggy was struck by a pickup truck driven by Joe Fry, Topeka, around 2:05 p.m., a news release shows.

Mast and a 7-year-old child on the buggy were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fry did not report any injuries.

Police cited Mast for failing to yield to Fry. And Fry was cited for not wearing a seat belt, the release shows.

ARRESTS

—Michael Murray, 35, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police also arrested Jessica McCall, 29, Mishawaka, and jailed her on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shayne Padgett, 49, 72833 C.R. 29, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Padgett was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Brandon Searfoss, 31, 651 E. Market St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on C.R. 7 near C.R. 50 around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.

—Amanda Howard, 30, 408 River Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 175 C.R. 6, around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

—Ciara Ramirez Pizan, 30, 213 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of refusing to identify herself as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop at Ninth Street and Lusher Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Justin Hale reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at 55251 Ind. 13 in Middlebury sometime between 10 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

—Staff at ARBOC Specialty Vehicles reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business, 51165 Greenfield Parkway, in Middlebury sometime between Friday and Tuesday.

—Mario Hernandez Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 Old C.R. 17, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

—Tresa Odell reported to Elkhart County police her wallet, which included financial and personal information, was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 60335 Missouri Ave., sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

—Carin Velasquez Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a package was stolen from her porch, 1821 Berkey Ave., sometime in the past couple weeks.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on May 6.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on April 24.

TRESPASSING

—Goshen police issued a trespassing warning after responding to a call about a civil issue outside Parkside Elementary School, 1202 S. Seventh St., around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Goshen police issued a trespassing warning after responding to a call about panhandlers, according to a report, outside Michaels, 3826 Midway Road, around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to what was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of West Pike Street around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, Tabria Cowan, La Porte, reported a third vehicle was involved, but the driver left the scene without stopping.

—Elkhart County police responded to an incident where a car struck a utility pole and then left the scene without contacting police around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • Cheney vows to lead fight to break Trump's grip on GOP

    Rep. Liz Cheney sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC’s “TODAY” co-host Savannah Guthrie after her Republican colleagues demoted her.

  • Pediatricians in Massachusetts prepare to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 against COVID-19

    For some pediatric practices, the logistics of administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be tricky.

  • Scrum of challengers awaits Cheney after House GOP ouster

    For pro-Trump Republicans, removing Rep. Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership was relatively easy. The rush to punish Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump and his loyalists is drawing a cast of Wyoming primary challengers so big it could ultimately help her win again next year. Another boost for Cheney is a pile of campaign money and a family legacy that has helped her before.

  • Pershing Square Holds Nearly 6% of Domino’s Pizza, Bill Ackman Says

    The billionaire investor said he puts the pizza chain in the category of “super-durable growth companies,” speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival.

  • Would a secret ballot have saved Liz Cheney from ouster? Her allies criticize sudden GOP rule change

    The Wyoming Republican survived a Feb. 3 challenge to her leadership where secret ballots were used and members could speak for and against her.

  • UK Court Will Let Craig Wright Serve Claims Against 16 Bitcoin Developers

    The entrepreneur's attorneys can now serve the developers of BTC, BCH, BCH ABC and BSV, even though they don’t reside in the U.K.

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson 'threw the first brick'

    Does it matter that Dakota Johnson's tense Ellen DeGeneres interview didn't bring about the end of the host's talk show? Not to folks on social media.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Delaying second jab reduces deaths, study finds

    No 10 plays down reopening fears over Indian variant GPs told to screen patients online first How GP services lapsed into long-term sickness Philip Johnston: Inquiry is last thing we need Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Britain's vaccine strategy of delaying the second dose appears to have been vindicated after a study found it reduced deaths from coronavirus. Modelling in the US shows that delaying the second dose so that more people can receive a first could reduce fatalities by up to a fifth. If a first dose offered 80 per cent protection, deaths fell to 207 per 100,000 people if the second dose was delayed. If people got a second dose within the usual timeframe there were 233 deaths. The study, published in The BMJ, used a simulation model based on a "real-world" population of 100,000 American adults. It found that delaying a second dose could be beneficial if vaccination rates stood at 0.1 to 0.3 per cent of the population a day. Follow the latest updates below.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar said police 'executed' Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot and that the feds are 'harassing peaceful patriots'

    Gosar criticized the Justice Department, which has charged hundreds in the attack, and called Babbitt a "young lady, a veteran wrapped in a US flag."

  • 2 planes collided midair near Denver, and one was forced to parachute to the ground

    One aircraft was equipped with a parachute that allowed it to float to the ground. No injuries were reported on either aircraft.

  • Netanyahu says Israel will strike Hamas 'like they've never dreamed possible': 'This is just the beginning'

    At least 56 people in Gaza and six people in Israel have been killed amid violence between Israel and Hamas.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Apple engineer leaves company after employees speak out about his 'misogynistic' past comments

    Antonio García Martínez has left Apple, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported, after employees slammed "racist and sexist remarks" from his autobiography.

  • GOP leader claims no one 'is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election' just hours after ousting Liz Cheney for refusing to support Trump's election lies

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

  • Mitch McConnell told Biden the GOP considers Trump's tax cut a 'red line' in infrastructure talks

    McConnell is doubling down in his resistance to amending the Trump tax law while Kevin McCarthy expressed concern over today's inflation data.

  • Zack Snyder says Netflix saved his zombie heist movie 'Army of the Dead' after it sat on the shelf for over 10 years - and 'mind-boggling' sequels could be coming

    After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.