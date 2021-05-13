POLICE NEWS: Man arrested during incident at Concord High School

May 13—An Elkhart man was jailed after a situation during which police said he wouldn't leave a local school's property and was carrying a gun Tuesday evening.

Edd Willhelm, 54, 23617 Cedar Knoll Circle, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and criminal trespassing.

In a report, police said Willhelm refused to leave Concord High School property, 59117 Minuteman Way, when asked around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, and he was then was found to have a gun while on the property.

CRASH

A woman and child were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy near Goshen on Tuesday.

The buggy driven by Sharon Mast, Goshen, began turning from Ind. 13 onto C.R. 30 when Elkhart County police said the buggy was struck by a pickup truck driven by Joe Fry, Topeka, around 2:05 p.m., a news release shows.

Mast and a 7-year-old child on the buggy were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fry did not report any injuries.

Police cited Mast for failing to yield to Fry. And Fry was cited for not wearing a seat belt, the release shows.

ARRESTS

—Michael Murray, 35, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police also arrested Jessica McCall, 29, Mishawaka, and jailed her on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shayne Padgett, 49, 72833 C.R. 29, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Padgett was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Brandon Searfoss, 31, 651 E. Market St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on C.R. 7 near C.R. 50 around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Story continues

—Amanda Howard, 30, 408 River Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 175 C.R. 6, around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

—Ciara Ramirez Pizan, 30, 213 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of refusing to identify herself as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop at Ninth Street and Lusher Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Justin Hale reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at 55251 Ind. 13 in Middlebury sometime between 10 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

—Staff at ARBOC Specialty Vehicles reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business, 51165 Greenfield Parkway, in Middlebury sometime between Friday and Tuesday.

—Mario Hernandez Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 Old C.R. 17, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

—Tresa Odell reported to Elkhart County police her wallet, which included financial and personal information, was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 60335 Missouri Ave., sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

—Carin Velasquez Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a package was stolen from her porch, 1821 Berkey Ave., sometime in the past couple weeks.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on May 6.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on April 24.

TRESPASSING

—Goshen police issued a trespassing warning after responding to a call about a civil issue outside Parkside Elementary School, 1202 S. Seventh St., around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Goshen police issued a trespassing warning after responding to a call about panhandlers, according to a report, outside Michaels, 3826 Midway Road, around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to what was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of West Pike Street around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, Tabria Cowan, La Porte, reported a third vehicle was involved, but the driver left the scene without stopping.

—Elkhart County police responded to an incident where a car struck a utility pole and then left the scene without contacting police around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.