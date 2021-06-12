POLICE NEWS: Man arrested while child hospitalized after beating

Jun. 11—A child's condition at a local hospital is apparently grave following an incident of abuse in which an Elkhart man now faces multiple charges.

Christian Maradiaga, 19, is jailed on counts of domestic battery, battery on a person younger than 14 years old, interfering with the reporting of a crime and criminal confinement following his arrest Thursday.

A 4-year-old child had been beaten and was said to be unresponsive when investigators were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning. Information gathered at the hospital then led police to find Maradiaga in an apartment at 2801 Toledo Road in Elkhart, according to a release from the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, as well as police information.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the abuse, and the release on Friday stated, "the child's prognosis is not optimistic."

The release also shows Maradiaga is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond while the prosecutor's office prepares to file formal charges.

The office also noted public documents in the case, such as an affidavit detailing the cause of the arrest, have been temporarily sealed.

Anybody with information on the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

ARRESTS

—David Hunt, 39, 14247 Ind. 120, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 4024 Elkhart Road around 11:40 p.m. Thursday. Hunt was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Berkey Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Thursday. The boy was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Ismael Velazquez Rodriguez, 38, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Drive around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

—Christopher Solley-Mead, 40, North Webster, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Solley-Mead was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Luis Escobar, 28, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to the 4300 block of Conifer Lane around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

INVASION OF PRIVACY

In a report, Goshen police alleged Bennie Morse, 63, Goshen, violated a protection order in the 200 block of North Harrison Street around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Charges were sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review, police said.

THREAT

Ashley Fair reported to Elkhart County police she received an email with a threatening message involving Cornerstone Christian Montessori school, 23830 C.R. 106, in Elkhart around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Fred Hubbard reported to Elkhart County police the bicycle he was riding was struck by a white SUV at Ind. 15 and C.R. 20 around 4 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene, according to the report. Hubbard did not report any injuries.

—Tammy Zeiger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mailbox and a neighbor's mailbox in the 2500 block of Berkey Avenue were struck by a silver truck around 9:10 p.m. Thursday. The driver left the area without reporting the collision, police said in a report.

CRASHES