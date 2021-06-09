POLICE NEWS: Man charged in child porn case had allegedly been warned before

Jun. 8—A Cromwell man is accused of storing child porn on his phone.

Bryan Sprague, 24, is charged with two Level 5 felony counts of possession of child pornography in a case filed in Noble County.

An Indiana State Police detective began investigating the situation in August 2019 after receiving a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about files uploaded to a social media site, MeetMe. Two of the files reportedly included the image of a nude child, while Sprague was in an image on the third file, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Near the end of March, as the investigation continued, the detective met with Sprague at his home to discuss the issue involving MeetMe. The affidavit shows Sprague consented to let police search his phone, and during an exam in Ligonier, investigators found about 150 images of nude children, as well as images from nudist camps.

During an interview with the detective, Sprague allegedly admitted he sent one of the images from the tip to another user on MeetMe, as well as that he saves some pornographic images of children to view later, the affidavit shows.

Additionally, the document shows the detective had spoken to Sprague in March 2019 about a separate cyber tip that involved an image on Facebook. At that time, Sprague reportedly told the investigator he wouldn't do it again. Sprague's mother was also made aware of the situation, the affidavit shows.

Ligonier police also informed the detective there was an incident in September 2019 where Sprague was told to stop bothering a 13-year-old child at a bus stop, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Noble County Circuit Court on Monday.

ARRESTS

—Angello Del Valle-Rodriguez, 31, 111 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of stalking in the 18000 block of C.R. 24 around 5:40 p.m. Monday. The report doesn't state whether Del Valle-Rodriguez was jailed or released at the scene with a citation.

Story continues

—Austin Norton, 27, 119 S. 29th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Main Street and Waterford Mills Parkway around 9:25 a.m. Monday. Norton was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of driving without a license and false informing following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of West Clinton Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The teen was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Daniel Tapia, 23, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Ind. 15 near Westwood Road around 8:05 p.m. Saturday.

EVIDENCE RECEIVED

Goshen police received a notebook that contained information belonging to different people after it was found in the 500 block of South Third Street around 8:55 p.m. Monday. The notebook was submitted into evidence, and an investigation is underway, police said in a report.

THEFTS

—Jordan Grove reported to Elkhart County police a mobile phone and other items were stolen from her vehicle near the intersection of Ind. 120 and York Hills Drive near Middlebury around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

—Timothy Smeltzer reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at Martin's Supermarket, 1401 College Ave., around 9:55 a.m. Monday.

—Joseph Mark reported to Elkhart County police construction tools, valued at about $2,800, were stolen from his work trailer while it was parked at 53581 Woodfield Lane in Bristol sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.

—Anthony Schar reported to Elkhart County police his 2005 Chrysler 300 was stolen from a home, 18934 Fourth St., in New Paris around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Schar was also reportedly dragged while trying to stop the vehicle from being taken, a police report shows.

—Marie Hurley reported to Elkhart County police a Yoda purse, along with $800 and identification documents were stolen from a home, 10924 C.R. 46, near Millersburg around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Thursday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on May 25.

BURGLARY

Kathryn Andresen, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police four guns and several hand tools were stolen during a break-in to her home, 22043 C.R. 38, sometime between Dec. 25 and Saturday.

FRAUD

—Dennis Howard, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a scam phone call around 11:35 a.m. Monday.

—Staff at CheckSmart reported to Goshen police a case of check fraud around 10 a.m. Monday.

—Jennie Ramirez, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between May 28 and May 29.

CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

Elkhart County police responded to multiple reports of a child in need of services at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, around 10:55 a.m. Saturday. Department of Child Services staff were contacted, and an investigation is underway, police said in a report.

RUNAWAY

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a boy ran away from Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 9 p.m. Saturday. The boy later returned around 12:45 a.m., a report shows.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Clarence Egner, 22, Bristol, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart Couty police he failed to return to custody around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.