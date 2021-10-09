POLICE NEWS: Man charged in child molestation case

Oct. 9—A Nappanee man faces accusations he molested a juvenile over the course of several years.

Chet Borkholder, 24, was charged with a Level 3 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor in a case filed Wednesday.

Borkholder allegedly touched a youth inappropriately multiple times in the area of C.R. 146 near Nappanee from about 2012, when he was close to 16 years old, through about November 2017, when he was close to 21, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

As police investigated the allegations, Borkholder was interviewed. He allegedly admitted to a detective he had touched the victim inappropriately multiple times, including after he turned 18 years old, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant was also issued for Borkholder's arrest.

FIRE

A fire damaged a home in Syracuse Wednesday night.

Syracuse police arrived first on the scene at 515 Turtle Bay Drive around 10:45 p.m. and tried to douse the fire with an extinguisher through a broken window. Firefighters, led by the Turkey Creek Fire Territory, then arrived and extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes. The flames were contained in one room, according to details in a news release by the fire territory.

One adult, an infant, two children and four pets had escaped the fire and were not injured, the release shows.

The cause is under investigation.

CRASH

A South Bend woman was injured in a head-on crash early Friday morning.

An SUV driven by Jacqueline Aguilar, South Bend, moved to pass another vehicle on Ind. 19, between C.R. 28 and C.R. 26, and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck driven by Larry Stephenson, Osceola, around 5:20 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Aguilar was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for possible serious injuries, according to police. She was also cited for improper passing and driving without insurance.

Stephenson did not report any injuries.

BATTERY

—Christopher Neeley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a male he didn't know punched him in the face as he walked through the U.S. Post Office parking lot, 415 W. Pike St., around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said Neeley had a minor facial injury but refused medical assistance.

—Steven Fisher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said Fisher was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER ARREST

James Schram, 49, Westville, was arrested by Elkhart police as the suspect in a catalytic converter theft last week.

During an investigation into such a theft, police said an officer spotted a pickup truck suspected in the case on Nappanee Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. Oct. 2. The driver of the truck fled, leading the officer on a pursuit, in which the truck allegedly crashed through a highway road sign and then into a cemetery where several headstones were damaged, according to a news release from Elkhart police.

The driver, Schram, was arrested at the scene, and police said a catalytic converter and tools were found in the truck. He was jailed, and has been charged with counts of resisting law enforcement, cemetery mischief, theft and leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

The investigation and pursuit came as part of a two-week detail into thefts of the auto parts in the area. Police said anybody with information about such thefts or of people buying stolen catalytic converters can leave tips with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 574-389-4777.

ARRESTS

—Haley Craft, 20, 14775 Ind. 120, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

—William Skaggs, 38, 301 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of forgery after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:25 p.m. Thursday.

—Brent Silcox, 47, 204 N. Eighth St., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of harboring a non-immunized dog after a woman alleged his pit bull attacked and injured her dog while they walked in the 200 block of North Eighth Street around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Silcox was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. The pit bull was impounded after police learned it had been the subject of a previous biting incident, a report shows.

—Robert Denny, 31, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 29 and Ind. 15 around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Denny was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

COUNTERFEITING

Staff at Lassus reported to Goshen police a counterfeit $20 was used at the gas station, 1001 W. Pike St., around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Hannah Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her laptop computer was stolen from her home, 1709 Westplains Drive, around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

—Ashley Reynolds reported to Elkhart County police items were stole from her roadside market at 64638 C.R. 35 around 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

—Yuridia Castaneda, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen in the 100 block of South Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.