POLICE NEWS: Man charged after delivery driver was run off a road

Aug. 12—A Bristol man is accused of chasing a food delivery drive until she crashed near Goshen last year.

Ethan Mobarry, 19, is charged with a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in a case filed Wednesday.

The woman involved, a DoorDash driver, told police she made a delivery to a property that had multiple homes along a driveway. As she turned her car around to leave, she said a man came out and slapped the car's hood, according to details in the probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she drove around the man, through a lawn, to leave the property. As she reached the road, she alleged a pickup truck, allegedly driven by Mobarry, began following her. According to the affidavit, she alleged her car and the truck reached speeds of 75 mph until she lost control and struck the median at C.R. 17 and C.R. 18.

Police said the woman had four children in her car at the time. She was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment after the crash. The affidavit doesn't state whether any of the children were injured.

Mobarry told police after the crash he thought the woman was acting suspiciously when she pulled into the driveway, so he and others got into his truck and followed her car, the affidavit shows. Mobarry denied he was speeding excessively.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1. A warrant was also issued for Mobarry's arrest.

CRASHES

—A pickup truck driven by Anthony Miller, Shipshewana collided with an SUV driven by Ronald Rheinheimer, Goshen, when Elkhart County police said Miller pulled into Rheinheimer's path at C.R. 20 and Ind. 13 near Middlebury around 6:35 a.m. Thursday.

The crash caused both vehicles to go into a nearby field, with Miller's truck rolling onto its side, police said in a news release.

Two of Miller's passengers had to be freed from the truck by emergency responders. One of them, Matthew Miller, Shipshewana, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head injuries, police said.

Rheinheimer was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

—Anthony Miller and the other passenger, David Borkholder, Middlebury, did not report any injuries, the release shows. Miller was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.

An SUV driven by Alicia Valenzuela, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Lidia Tellez, Bremen as Valenzuela tried to turn left from Ind. 119 onto C.R. 7 around 4:35 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Tellez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for leg pain, police said.

Valenzuela did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way, the release shows.

SHOOTING

A Cass County, Michigan man was shot and injured in Elkhart on Tuesday evening.

In a news release, Elkhart police said Cameron Williams was found with a gunshot wound at 1330 Eden St. around 6:40 p.m.

Williams was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police said he's now recovering.

No arrests have been made in the case.

ARREST

Brandon Miller, 37, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police served a search warrant at a home, 68525 Jefferson St., in New Paris around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Scott McMullen, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a hit-and-run crash that occurred around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Ashley Alvarez-Gabino reported to Elkhart County police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Fabritech, 54835 C.R. 19 near Bristol, sometime between 4:50 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

—Tauren Terry reported to Elkhart County police her purse, which held money and her driver's license, was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., in Goshen around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

—Courtney Bowers reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a catalytic converter was stolen from a car while it was parked at 53404 Ind. 13 near Middlebury sometime between Jan. 1 and Sunday.

—Staff at Vision RV reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a Forest River Cedar Creek travel trailer was stolen from a lot, 72403 C.R. 23, in New Paris sometime between April 28 and July 20.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Jeffery Reames, 37, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

—Genoris Crawford Jr., 45, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody on Aug. 6.

GUN FOUND

Eric Stover reported to Elkhart County police he found a gun in the roadway on C.R. 17 south of C.R. 20 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.