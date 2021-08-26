POLICE NEWS: Man charged with running away, having inappropriate relationship with teen

Aug. 26—An Elkhart man is accused of running off with a teenage girl as part of a romantic relationship.

Josue Garcia, 25, was charged in three Level 4 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a case filed Monday.

The girl's mother voiced concerns about the relationship in calls to police in May. Then around June 7, the girl was reported as missing, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued. Garcia's whereabouts were also unknown, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Elkhart police found the two about a month later at Garcia's home, and the girl was returned home. When the girl was interviewed by police, she allegedly said she and Garcia had spent a month in Texas while maintaining their relationship, according to the affidavit.

The girl was reported as missing again about three weeks later. Nearly another week passed, and police found her with Garcia in a car in Homewood, Illinois, according to the affidavit.

The case against Garcia was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant was also issued for his arrest.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT

—The driver of a motorcycle fled from a traffic stop by Goshen police in the 1200 block of West Clinton Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Yet, according to a report, the driver fell off the bike and then ran into a nearby wooded area. Police found several items that belonged to the suspect near the scene.

—Goshen police responded to a call about a suspect from a previous theft from Dollar General was at the store, 1075 N. Main St., around 10:05 a.m. Tuesday. After arriving, police learned the suspect had left the store, and he was tracked to the area of the Stony Brook apartments off Johnston Street, according to a report. An officer yelled to get the suspect's attention, but the suspect then allegedly fled on his bicycle.

ARRESTS

—John Thompson, 42, Wakarusa, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and intimidation after police responded to a situation in the 64000 block of C.R. 1 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Story continues

—Joshua Randall, 41, 631 N. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Derrick Reeves, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his SUV was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of E. Jefferson Street around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.

THEFTS

—Thomas Mosier, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a gun was stolen from his home, 451 N. Wood Sage St., sometime between 8:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

—Christy Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from Madison Auto Sales, 516 E. Madison St., around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

—Steven Hage, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 904 College Ave., around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

—Staff at Thompson's Towing reported to Goshen police a motorcycle was stolen from the business, 1407 N. Chicago Ave., sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

—Staff at Goshen Community Schools reported to Goshen police Tuesday a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Merit Learning Center, 801 W. Wilkinson St., sometime in the past few days.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Aug. 19.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Sandra Berry reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a home, 51246 C.R. 33, in Bristol sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Marvis Johnson, 35, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2:10 a.m. Saturday.