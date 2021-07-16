POLICE NEWS: Man found dead after fire identified

Jul. 15—The cause of a man's death is considered undetermined following a fire in Goshen last spring.

The man's body was was found after Goshen firefighters extinguished the fire that had caused a shed to collapse in the rear of a property, 909 S. Indiana Ave., early in the morning of April 3.

William Fairbee Jr. was identified by Elkhart County Coroner Merv Miller as the man who died. Miller said the cause of death was undetermined.

Foul play wasn't suspected when the investigation began after the fire.

THEFTS AND DAMAGES

Elkhart County police are investigating a series of overnight thefts and criminal mischief to several vehicles between Bristol and Elkhart this week.

About nine separate reports were made to police Wednesday involving crimes that occurred at times between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The cases include:

—Michael Johnson, Bristol, reporting a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at his home, 21391 Cheri Lane;

—Mark Hedges reporting a pair of binoculars and two knives were stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at a home, 53532 Mark Drive, near Bristol;

—Tristana Nordstrom reporting cash, a credit card and other items were stolen from a pickup truck while it was parked at a home, 53658 Mark Drive, near Bristol;

—Michael Barney reporting his handgun was stolen from his car while it was parked at a home, 53286 Monterey Drive, near Bristol;

—Megan Morris reporting a handgun was stolen from her Jeep while it was parked at a home, 52841 Wildflower Lane, near Elkhart;

—A report that the window of a pickup truck was smashed, and a knife and some keys were stolen while the truck was parked at a home, 53320 Pine Brook Drive, near Bristol;

—Melissa Guerrero reporting a window of her car was damaged while it was parked at a home, 20595 Baltimore Oriole Drive, near Bristol;

—Austin Schneider, Bristol, reporting a window of his vehicle was broken while it was parked at his home, 53281 Red Oak Court;

Story continues

—Nicole Ebersole, Bristol, reporting a window of her vehicle was broken while it was parked at her home, 53376 Bellhurst Drive.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—A Mishawaka man reported to Goshen police a male he didn't know pointed a gun at him at McDonald's, 1706 Elkhart Road, around 4:35 a.m. Thursday.

—Autumn Tengelitsch, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she heard what sounded like gunshots in the 400 block of North First Street around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday. She then later found a bullet hole at her home, a report shows.

—Blanka Segura reported to Elkhart County police five bullets were fired into the side of her home, 21853 C.R. 45, near Goshen and damaged it sometime between July 8 and 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of burglary after responding to a home in the 1300 block of Division Street around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The teen was then placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Melvin Thomas, 53, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft as well as for two warrants following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and 15th Street. Police had tracked the vehicle Miller was driving after staff at Walmart reported a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a police report shows. During the stop, police also arrested a passenger, Darwin Smith, 49, South Bend, and jailed him on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

THEFT

Jorge Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his bicycle was stolen from the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue on July 2.

FRAUD

Staff at Crazyman's reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of credit card fraud that occurred at the bar, 1914 Elkhart Road.