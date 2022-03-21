POLICE NEWS: Man injured in Goshen shooting

Mar. 20—At 12:01 p.m. Saturday, Goshen police were called to the 800 block of S. 11th Street to a reported physical altercation involving weapons as well as a report of a male victim being shot in the chest.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 45-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the left chest area.

Officers also made contact with a suspect on scene, whose name is being withheld pending an ongoing investigation. As of Sunday the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital.

CRASH REPORTED

An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:56 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County.

According to Elkhart County police, Robert McLain, 62, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle north on C.R. 113 when he attempted to turn north onto U.S. 33 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading southeast on U.S. 33 in the left lane, resulting in a collision.

McLain was transported via ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, Eduardo Sanchez, 30, Chicago, Illinois, was uninjured.

ARREST REPORTS

—David Berecz, 38, 1804 W. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of West Lincoln Avenue and North Riverside Boulevard at 9:05 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Christian Velazquez Ortiz, 29, 2128 Frances Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Davis Drive and Dierdorff Road at 8:57 p.m. Friday. Velazquez Ortiz was booked into the county jail.

—Tammy Platt, 32, 907 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at her home at 2:04 a.m. Saturday. She was booked into the county jail.

* Brian Garay, 24, 605 Pringle Drive, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated/endangering — first offense following being stopped outside his residence. He was medically cleared at Goshen Hospital and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Story continues

* Larry Kevin Garland II, 26, of 23 Eagle Mountain Trail, Adairsville, Georgia, was arrested at 13:32 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop at Main and Pike Streets in Goshen. He submitted to a field sobriety tests and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—Yaira Roman, Bloomington, told Goshen police her car was damaged by another vehicle while parked in the parking lot of 300 Stone Court at 12:38 p.m. Friday. The vehicle then left the scene without information being exchanged or police contacted.

THEFT REPORTS

—Karen Davidson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:18 a.m. Friday to report a theft of money from 2400 College Ave.

—Teresa Debusschere, Warsaw, contacted Goshen police at 10:35 a.m. Friday to report the theft of a travel trailer from 2476 E. Kercher Road.

—Julia Watkins, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole her bike while it was parked and locked at Goshen College at 1:29 p.m. Friday.