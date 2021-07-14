POLICE NEWS: Man injured in motorcycle crash

Jul. 14—A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Blaine Bowlin, South Bend, lost control while driving a motorcycle and fell off on C.R. 26 near C.R. 9 around 11:25 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Bowlin had hand and back pains, police said.

The crash occurred on a slippery section of road, according to the release.

ARRESTS

—Alexandra Krizan, 27, and Michael Sobeck, 53, both of 112 S. 29th St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft after police alleged they were seen taking items from a Goodwill donation box, 1905 Lincolnway East, around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Krizan and Sobeck were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.

—Daniel Sandoval, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

—Stephanie Becerra, 35, 319 Arbor Court, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Becerra was then released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Brett Barber, 27, 56438 Wild Cherry Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of reckless driving following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near C.R. 17 around 5:40 a.m. Monday. Barber was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Matthew Bays, 29, 623 S. Third St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Washington and Second streets around 2:25 a.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Terrell Snider Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police lawn decorations were stolen from his home, 413 N. First St., at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday.

—Marden Amador Portillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from a home, 1739 Wildwood Court, sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

—Staff at Miller Door & Trim reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from the business, 2249 Lincolnway East, sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

—Paul Goodwin reported to Elkhart County police a flatbed trailer with a lawn mower on it was stolen from a property, 59208 Nuthatch Court, near Goshen sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Sunday.

—Kevin Phillips, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a window was broken and vehicle parts were stolen from a car parked at his home, 20061 C.R. 14, sometime between July 3 and 10 p.m. Sunday.

—Staff at T8JAE Transport of Iowa reported to Elkhart County police Monday two catalytic converters were stolen from a company vehicle while it was parked at 52400 Ind. 15 sometime between July 3 and July 7.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Security staff at Goshen Health reported to Goshen police a patient damaged equipment at the hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 9:10 p.m. Monday.

—Travis Chisddister, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police his car was vandalized near the 3400 block of Corrie Drive sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Sara Elbert, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Monday her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Target, 3938 Midway Road, sometime on Friday.

CRASH RESPONSE

Goshen police responded to a possible crash at Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. At the scene, police learned the 55-year-old driver of a moped had fallen from his vehicle and no crash occurred, according to a report.

FRAUD

Kelly Stump, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday her identity was possibly stolen in 2019.