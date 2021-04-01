POLICE NEWS: Man injured in shooting

Mar. 31—Goshen police detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man Tuesday.

Police were called to Goshen Hospital when the 20-year-old man arrived at the facility with gunshot wound to the arm around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The man was released after receiving medical treatment.

A police spokeswoman said the man was shot in the College Manor area, but the circumstances on what went down are unknown. The incident did not appear to be random, she said.

ROBBERY ARREST

Aarin Houston, 28, 56714 Summit Park Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of robbery, domestic battery, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe after police said they found him sitting in a stolen car in the 900 block of South 15th Street around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was also jailed on a couple warrants.

Houston allegedly stole the car after taking the keys by force from the victim Monday evening. While he was in custody, police said about two grams of meth, needles and items belonging to the victim were found in the car. Police also found checks belonging to another man, but with many made out to Houston, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

The man who owns the checks spoke to police, alleging Houston forged the checks and stole more than $7,000 from his account, the affidavit shows. The man had reported the forgeries to police March 8, and that case has been under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Clayton Kinney, 20, 212 Pleasant Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement after police alleged he fled from officers on a moped and was stopped at 200 W. Washington St. around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

—Ramona Palmer, 50, 145 N. Fifth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement following a vehicle pursuit that ended at C.R. 20 and C.R. 3 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to a police report, Palmer was accused of shoplifting at Meijer, 4522, Elkhart Road. When confronted, Palmer fled the store, leading to the pursuit.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT

—Elkhart County police said a suspect fled from police in the area of Pringle Drive and Bashor Road in Goshen around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect then got away after crashing a vehicle in the area of Old C.R. 17 and West Clinton Street, according to a report. The incident is under investigation.

—Elkhart County police attempted to stop a car at C.R. 38 and C.R. 21 around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the car fled the stop and then crashed in the area of Kercher Road and Salem Drive, police said in the report. The suspect then fled the scene.

POSSIBLE INTIMIDATION

Goshen police responded to a possible case of intimidation at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, the person had already left the area, a report shows.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person who was accused of causing problems and refusing to leave a Lippert Components Inc. plant, 1206 Eisenhower Drive S., around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Robin Dean, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a lawn ornament was stolen from a home, 1219 Camden Court, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

—David Harshberger reported to Elkhart County police a generator was stolen off his boat while it was parked at 71472 C.R. 11 in Nappanee sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.