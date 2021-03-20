POLICE NEWS: Man jailed in sexual misconduct case

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·4 min read

Mar. 19—A South Bend man, already charged with child molesting, faces a new sex abuse case in Elkhart County.

Otis Cassell, 20, was arrested Wednesday and jailed on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor following an investigation by Elkhart County police. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager in Elkhart.

After learning Cassell and the teen had chatted via SnapChat, police said a detective posed as the teen on the app and talked Cassell into meeting. When Cassell arrived at the meeting place, he was taken into custody, details in a probable cause affidavit show.

During an interview, Cassell allegedly admitted to the relationship with the teen.

This case came after Cassell was charged with a count of child molesting in St. Joseph County on Jan. 22. He was arrested in that case and bonded out of jail in February, court information shows.

ARRESTS

—Kirk Bell, 41, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said an off-duty detective had reported seeing Bell's vehicle being driven at about 100 mph on U.S. 20, almost causing a crash, a report shows. Police said Bell was stopped with assistance by Middlebury police.

—Skylar Giles, 22, 1323 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance after police responded to a crash in the 600 block of South Eighth Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

—Ryan Wright, 38, 29469 C.R. 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Ind. 119 near C.R. 17 around 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

—Jonathan Tullos, 28, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as on a warrant, following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 14 in Bristol around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

—Demarco Brown, 20, 2125 Toledo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and Industrial Drive in Bristol around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

—Josue Garcia, 28, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of identity deception after police investigated a complaint, made in February, that a man's identity was stolen and used for employment. Garcia was allegedly working at a company in Warsaw with the other man's name, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

CRASH

Austin Pillow, Middlebury, apparently fell asleep while driving a pickup truck, which then left the road in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.

The truck struck a mailbox, a utility pole, and then drove through the lawn at Abshire Park, struck a fence and some above-ground plastic piping before stopping, police said.

Pillow was apparently taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for leg pain, the report shows.

Then around 10:45 p.m., police received a report from Pillow that money, a debit card and a mobile phone were stolen from the hospital, 200 High Park Ave.

THEFTS

—Kaylea Fletcher, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen as she shopped at Dollar Tree, 2357 Lincolnway East, around 5:25 p.m. Thursday.

—Aaron Torbet, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police his credit card was stolen while he was at work at Forest River RV, 2642 Hackberry Drive, around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Jonathan Byler reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief in the 400 block of Walnut Street around 1:55 p.m. Thursday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Adam Scott, 33, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

DRUGS, PARAPHERNALIA FOUND

—Elkhart County police received a report that synthetic marijuana was found in a locker at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., in Goshen around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. An investigation is underway, police said.

—Staff with Mid-City Underground reported to Elkhart County police a syringe with residue on it was found while a crew worked along the 16000 block of C.R. 18 around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

