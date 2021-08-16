POLICE NEWS: Man robbed at Shanklin Park

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·3 min read

Aug. 15—A Goshen man was reportedly robbed at Shanklin Park over the weekend.

Jesse Estes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was jumped by suspects as he rode a bicycle through the park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a report, police said Estes was treated for minor injuries after the incident.

ARRESTS

—Isaac Delgado, 19, 1408 Hickory Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police served a search warrant at his home around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

—Collin Harbour, 23, 59740 Spicewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after police said he was found walking in the center turn lane in the 2400 block of Elkhart Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

CRASH

A car driven by Angel Mendoza, Ligonier, ran a stop light and collided with an SUV driven by Michael Goodwin at C.R. 17 and Ind. 119 around 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Goodwin was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in his SUV, Stephanie Goodwin of Goshen, was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mendoza was treated at the scene, police said. He was also cited for disregarding a traffic signal.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to two people after responding to a call to Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 9:10 p.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police responded to a call about a suspect damaging mailboxes in the 2100 block of Elkhart Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

THEFTS

—Christopher Warner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from his yard, 624 N. Second St., around 9:05 p.m. Saturday. Warner told police he followed the suspect until the person dropped his bike.

—Mark Baker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two vehicles were stolen from Supreme Corp., 2572 E. Kercher Road, around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

—Melissa Vought, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while she worked at 3826 Midway Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

—Ronald Hershberger Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday his scooter was stolen from his home, 113 S. 29th St., on July 16.

FRAUD

Kelly Chupp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was the victim of a phone scam around 3:50 p.m. Friday.

NOISE VIOLATION

Dale Way, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a business in the Goshen Industrial Park, 1201 Eisenhower Drive N., was violating the city's noise ordinance from its regular operations around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

DOMESTIC BATTERY

A 16-year-old female from Goshen was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery and released to her mother. The two victims did not require medical attention.

